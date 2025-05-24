Warriors get a reminder of Stephen Curry problem they must solve

Stephen Curry has been rewarded for another spectacular season, with the Golden State Warriors superstar named to the All-NBA Second Team as announced by the league on Friday.

The 2x MVP received the fourth-most votes among guards, sitting behind MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Donovan Mitchell (both First Team) while being joined in the Second Team by Anthony Edwards.

Curry wasn't just the only Warrior to make an All-NBA Team, but he was the only one to even receive votes as Draymond Green failed to generate any love despite finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year. It's now been six years since Golden State last had an All-NBA Team member not named Curry, with Kevin Durant the last one in 2019 when he was named to the Second Team.

The Warriors get a reminder of the lack of support around Stephen Curry

The Warriors have only had two All-Stars outside Curry in the last six years, both coming in their 2022 championship year with Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. The announcement of these All-NBA Teams and the voting results provides a reminder of Golden State's inability to pair Curry with another superstar, something that's been an ongoing problem for the franchise over the past few years.

Of the four remaining teams left in the playoffs, the Minnesota Timberwolves are the only one who didn't have multiple players receive All-NBA votes. The Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks both had two players make All-NBA Teams, while Pascal Siakam received Third Team votes to go with Tyrese Haliburton's Third-Team selection as members of the Indiana Pacers.

While the new CBA has made roster depth incredibly important, the best teams still have multiple stars. Granted, Jimmy Butler made three All-NBA Teams with the Miami Heat over the last six years, and his acquisition in early February completely changed the complexion of Golden State's season.

Yet at 35-years-old, there's doubt on whether Butler can still be an All-NBA calibre player. Perhaps he still can be when it matters most, but in an incredibly tough Western Conference, the Warriors may need more during the regular season.

Whether Butler can rediscover All-NBA level consistency or whether Golden State need to make another significant upgrade, the franchise could certainly do with breaking the six-year drought which would assuredly mean another playoff berth.

This only becomes more important when you consider the question marks surrounding how long Curry can remain at an All-NBA level, particularly after a worrisome hamstring injury that saw him miss the final four games of the playoffs.