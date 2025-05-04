Warriors' Giannis Antetokounmpo dream may be crushed before they even begin

A Game 7 loss against the Houston Rockets on Sunday could bring significant change for the Golden State Warriors, such would be the frustration and external criticism of collapsing from a 3-1 lead.

The last time that happened -- in the Finals mind due -- the Warriors turned around and acquired one of the best players in the world in Kevin Durant. Perhaps lightning could now strike twice with their dream of adding Giannis Antetokounmpo, though there's still a Game 7 to be won to avoid disaster.

Whether they win this series against Houston or not, you can expect Golden State to have some level of interest in Antetokounmpo if the Milwaukee Bucks superstar does indeed want out following a third-straight first-round playoff exit.

The Warriors won't be able to match bids for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The problem for the Warriors is that nearly every team will have interest in Antetokounmpo, and therefore the price of the 2x MVP is going to be at an astronomical level. That in in itself could eliminate Golden State from trade discussions and crush their dream of pairing Antetokounmpo with Stephen Curry before it even has a chance.

The Athletic recently proposed four different trades that would send Antetokounmpo to the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors or the Rockets. The Houston deal was seismic and was a three-team trade that would see them relinquish Alperun Sengun, Amen Thompson, Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore, Jock Landale and two first-round picks for Antetokounmpo and Jerami Grant.

There's a lot of Rockets fans who would bemoan giving up arguably their three most talented young players, even for a superstar like Antetokounmpo. Yet according to The Athletic's Bucks writer Eric Nehm, it still wouldn't be enough.

"I still need some more in this package, but this is getting pretty close," Nehm wrote while suggesting that Milwaukee would also hold interest in Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason.

If Houston still couldn't land Antetokounmpo with this package, what hope would Golden State have of getting in the picture? Brandin Podziemski is a good young player no doubt, but Sengun is already an All-Star and Thompson is clearly a far more valuable asset. Green is also far more proven, albeit his impending contract extension may mean Podziemski is better value.

It's just impossible to see how the Warriors could stump up a competitive offer, even if they packaged Podziemski with Jimmy Butler and all their future first-round picks. If Nehm's analysis is anywhere near the mindset of Bucks GM Jon Horst (and it likely would be), then any phone call with Golden State is likely to be a short one.