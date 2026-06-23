Any thought of the Golden State Warriors re-emerging as a late suitor for Giannis Antetokounmpo has officially ended, with the Milwaukee Bucks ending the long-running drama by trading their franchise superstar to the Miami Heat.

Trade discussions ultimately came down to the Heat and Boston Celtics in the past week, but it was Miami who won out in a deal that also sends Bobby Portis to South Beach while the Bucks receive Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round pick, one pick swap and one second-round pick, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday night.

Warriors' Giannis dream officially ends with blockbuster Heat trade

The Warriors had previously been a major player for Antetokounmpo prior to the February mid-season deadline, having been interested in the superstar forward for over half a decade dating back to at least 2019.

The Bucks ultimately proved unwilling to trade Antetokounmpo at that point, and following reports suggested they were more enamored with Miami's offer rather than a picks-based package from Golden State anyway.

BLOCKBUSTER: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, 3 first-round picks (including No. 13), 1 pick swap and 1 second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NQT5ZhdJU9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

The Warriors haven't really re-emerged as a suitor in the past month or two, leaving fans frustrated at the fact the franchise's apparent years-long obsession over Antetokounmpo met an underwhelming and quiet end.

In the end it became obvious that Antetokounmpo didn't want to leave the Eastern Conference, leaving the Celtics and Heat in the conversation and the likes of the Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves out in the cold.

Boston surged into the middle of discussions when Brown's availability became real despite coming off a career-best season and winning Finals MVP only two years ago. In the end, Miami were still long seen as the favorite and have pulled off a deal that was first discussed months ago.

Warriors could feel the impact of Giannis trade

We could now see a flurry of moves in the wake of Antetokounmpo finally being traded. Golden State could be part of that activity, especially with the NBA draft now less than 24 hours away.

L.A. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III are players who could now be moved following the Antetokounmpo trade, both of who have been strongly linked to the Warriors in recent days and weeks.

The Warriors' image among fans has taken a hit as a result of this entire Antetokounmpo situation, but an alternative move for another big name could help restore what many see as a bleak state of affairs ahead of next season.