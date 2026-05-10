Warriors’ Giannis trade hopes may have been extinguished months ago

The Golden State Warriors will head into this offseason with more hopes of pulling off a blockbuster trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the reality is that the chances may have ultimately been extinguished once they failed to complete a deal prior to February's mid-season deadline.

The Warriors, along with the Miami Heat, were arguably the two strongest suitors pushing for an Antetokounmpo trade before the deadline, yet the sweepstakes are set to expand to more teams in the next six weeks after the Bucks confirmed they'd seek a resolution on the 2x MVP's future before next month's draft.

Warriors hopes of Giannis trade may have been extinguished months ago

Reporting on the state of play with Antetokounmpo and where various teams are positioned, Sam Amick and Eric Nehm of The Athletic offered a fairly pessimistic outlook on Golden State's chances of landing the 31-year-old.

"But there’s a reason they were trying so hard to get a deal done at the deadline, as they were well aware that there would be a lot more competition for Antetokounmpo’s services if this situation got pushed to the summer. Alas, here they are," Amick and Nehm wrote.

If that wasn't bleak enough, Amick and Nehm also reported of the wide-held belief that Antetokounmpo wants to remain with an Eastern Conference team. He also wants to join a true title contender, with the aging Warriors looking well off the pace in a Western Conference where the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs exist.

Combine all this with Golden State not necessarily holding the most exciting potential package for Milwaukee, and you've got a situation where it's hard to see Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office being able to secure a dream they've held for over half a decade.

Warriors may have to move on from their Giannis pursuit

Prior to the February deadline, an Antetokounmpo trade appeared the only path to salvaging the Warriors' season after Jimmy Butler's torn ACL. The good news now is that Antetokounmpo doesn't forecast to be the only All-Star level player who could be on the move this offseason, giving the Warriors a wider net to explore truly difference-making options.

Golden State have already been linked to Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James and even Kevin Durant, in addition to Antetokounmpo, while there'll undoubtedly be other big names that come up in conversations over the next few months.

The Warriors might get an early indication that they should move on from their Antetokounmpo pursuit once and for all, particularly if they don't get lucky and jump into the top four at Sunday's draft lottery.