Unexpected piece could stand in the way of Warriors’ Giannis pursuit

Kel'el Ware's strong performance in the Miami Heat's final game of the season could put another obstacle in front of the Golden State Warriors and any plans of acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade this summer.

Ware was largely a bench player again during his second year in the league, but his talent was on full display in the Play-In game loss to the Charlotte Hornets, and could subsequently make him a piece that stands in the way of the Warriors acquiring Antetokounmpo.

Kel'el Ware could stand in the way of Warriors acquiring Giannis

Ware represents a young player with future potential at a level the Warriors don't currently possess, giving the Miami Heat a potential edge when/if Antetokounmpo trade discussions fire up again during the offseason.

With star big man Bam Adebayo leaving the game in the first-half with back soreness, Ware made the most of his increased playing time with 12 points, a mammoth 19 rebounds, four assists and five eye-catching blocks in his 42 minutes during the overtime loss.

The performance certainly garnered the attention of NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line who considered how Ware's display on the big stage may influence the Bucks front office heading into the summer.

"One quick thought on Giannis that I suspect some of you had as well while watching Miami’s one-point loss in overtime Tuesday in Charlotte in the East's first of three Play-In Games this week: Kel'el Ware sure looked good. Didn't he? Makes you wonder how much more attractive Milwaukee will find Miami's inevitable trade offer for Antetokounmpo if Ware, as expected, is in it," Fischer wrote.

Golden State may still have the upper hand when it comes to a strictly picks-based package, but a recent report from ESPN's Shams Charania suggested that's not exactly what Milwaukee were looking for prior to February's trade deadline.

Warriors need luck at the lottery to reignite Giannis chase

The reality is that without a prized young asset -- of which Brandin Podziemski is not -- the Warriors might simply not have enough to convince the Bucks to take their offer over that of rival teams in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

Of course, all that could change if the Warriors get lucky at the lottery where they have a 9.4% chance at a top four selection. Being able to dangle a top four pick in this draft would certainly change the equation, and so too would Antetokounmpo declaring he wants to play at Golden State over anywhere else.

Both are unlikely to come to fruition at this stage, meaning the Warriors' hopes of landing Antetokounmpo this offseason rests largely outside of their control.