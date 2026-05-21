Warriors pursuit of Giannis trade all but over after latest update

Despite a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade looking more likely than ever before, it appears increasingly doubtful that it will be the Golden State Warriors that eventually land the Milwaukee Bucks superstar.

Warriors insider and ESPN reporter Anthony Slater has poured more cold water on a potential Giannis-to-Golden State trade, suggesting the franchise isn't even top three in line when it comes to a move for the 2x MVP.

Warriors pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo trade appears all but over

After Bucks owner Jimmy Haslam declared that a resolution on Antetokounmpo's future would be made by next month's draft, many believe that a trade involving the 31-year-old is imminent in the next month.

However, speaking to 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs on Wednesday, Slater has not only talked down Golden State's potential package, but actually questioned whether the franchise would still be willing to go all-in on an Antetokounmpo trade.

"This is just my read on it. I think they're not first in line, not second, or third in line really at this point as far as packages that appeal most to Milwaukee," Slater said. "Considering the spot that they're (Warriors) in right now, you know Giannis' health history recently, would you want to put all four unprotected on the table right now? I even think that's a conversation."

"I think [the Warriors] are not 1st in line, not 2nd, or 3rd in line really at this point as far as packages that appeal most to Milwaukee [for Giannis]." 🤦‍♂️



- @anthonyVslater on @WillardAndDibs. pic.twitter.com/5SJ9sdusH1 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 20, 2026

The Warriors were seemingly ready to give up everything for an Antetokounmpo trade before February's mid-season deadline, but were ultimately forced to pivot to a deal with the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis.

Considering their disappointing and injury-plagued end to the season, and the draft lottery changes that are set to come into effect, there's strong reasoning as to why Golden State would no longer be so focused on pouring out assets for Antetokounmpo.

Warriors could maintain conservative path this offseason

Barring a drastic shift on Antetokounmpo or another huge name emerging out of the woodwork, it appears like Golden State will maintain the conservative path they've taken in recent seasons when it comes to their future picks.

That doesn't mean they couldn't still make major moves or trade first-round draft capital, but that's more likely to include one or two picks rather than completely emptying the cupboard for a player of Antetokounmpo's calibre.

It feels like a very underwhelming end to the Antetokounmpo pursuit if this is indeed the case, such has been Golden State's previous obsession over the 10x All-Star for more than half a decade. The Warriors are seemingly appreciating their reality though, and the need to get slightly younger and develop rather than make the big splash.