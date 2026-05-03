Warriors face surprise new Giannis trade rival they can’t outbid

The Golden State Warriors are likely to renew interest in a blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade this offseason, but there's a surprise new rival on the scene that may have the firepower to land the Milwaukee Bucks superstar.

The Warriors, along with the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks, have been the teams most strongly linked to Antetokounmpo previously, but the Portland Trail Blazers have emerged as a team that could throw their hat in the ring after their first-round exit at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs.

Trail Blazers can give what Warriors can't in Giannis trade

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer on Saturday, the Trail Blazers could make a run at the 2x MVP to potentially pair him with former Bucks teammates Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday.

"Yet sources have insisted this week that the Blazers are as interested in actually trying to land Antetokounmpo for themselves as other frequently mentioned suitors such as Miami, Minnesota, Golden State and New York," Fischer wrote.

Portland play a very interesting role in Antetokounmpo trade discussions because they hold control over Milwaukee's first-round draft picks in 2028, 2029 and 2030 as a result of the initial Lillard trade in 2023.

If the Bucks move on from Antetokounmpo as many expect this offseason, regaining control of their own draft capital will be incredibly critical to undertaking the sort of complete rebuild they'll likely need following the departure of their franchise superstar.

That means the Trail Blazers are uniquely placed to outbid teams with a combination of the Bucks' draft capital, their own young players, and the likely salaries of Jerami Grant and Shaedon Sharpe.

Warriors' Giannis trade pursuit relies on the man himself

The Trail Blazers could put forth the sort of package the Warriors simply can't match. Sure, their future first-round picks are valuable, but Milwaukee will surely prefer regaining their own. Golden State also don't have the level of young talent that Portland could include, nor the obvious matching salary outside of moving star forward Jimmy Butler.

With reports last month that the Heat were closest to reaching a deal before the mid-season deadline, it's hard to see how the Warriors can truly be in the mix this summer unless Antetokounmpo declares a desire to head to the Bay Area.

The 31-year-old will have a significant say on where he heads considering there's only one guaranteed year left on his deal, giving Golden State a potentially important edge over a team like Portland.

Yet until such time as Antetokounmpo expresses a wish to be traded to the Warriors, or Golden State surprisingly jump into the top four in next week's draft lottery, it seems unlikely that a trade with the Bucks will be able to be reached.