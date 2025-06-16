Warriors gift from Heat looks even sweeter after latest blockbuster trade

The acquisition of Jimmy Butler in early February has already paid dividends for the Golden State Warriors, but now it looks even sweeter after the NBA's latest blockbuster trade on Sunday.

As first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, the Orlando Magic have acquired Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane in a shock move that has fans, analysts and everyone in the NBA world wondering what will happen next.

But to take a look back for a second -- the price paid by the Magic for Bane does provide a perfect reiteration of just how much the Warriors fleeced the Miami Heat in their own blockbuster trade for Butler before the mid-season deadline.

The Heat gifted the Warriors Jimmy Butler

The Magic have given up Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four first-round picks and one first-round pick swap to Bane after a year in which the 26-year-old averaged 19.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and a career-high 6.1 assists on 39.2% shooting from 3-point range.

There's no denying that the situations between Butler and Bane were/are very different. The former was agitated about not getting an extension with the Heat and was subsequently making things very uncomfortable, whereas there was no indication that Bane was even available let alone discontent at the Grizzlies.

Memphis therefore had the upper hand -- there was no pressing need for them to trade Bane like Miami had with Butler. There's also the fact that the new Magic sharpshooter is nearly a decade younger and can now build with the core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs.

Yet even with the contrasting situations and age of the two players, the price paid for Bane compared to Butler doesn't really marry up. Some may argue Butler is still the better player particularly come playoff time, but the Heat were only able to walk away with one first-round pick which will land at 20th overall in the upcoming draft later this month.

Even if Andrew Wiggins is a superior player to Caldwell-Pope and on a more palatable contract, Anthony would appear of greater value than what Kyle Anderson provides to Miami at this point of his career.

Whichever way you look at it, this Bane trade only delivers more credit to Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Warrior front office, while also making you wonder how the Dallas Mavericks only got one first-round pick in the stunning Luka Doncic deal.

Perhaps the Doncic trade helped the Warriors somewhat given they acquired Butler shortly after, but either way this latest deal may send teams back towards paying far steeper prices for the league's best players.