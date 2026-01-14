Warriors gifted golden opportunity to form scary Draymond Green pairing

While Michael Porter Jr. may be the hottest name linked to the Golden State Warriors right now, another front court option could become available for the franchise to consider before the February 5 trade deadline.

Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. may not be the shot-maker that Porter is, but his defensive skillset could form an even scarier front court pairing with Draymond Green.

Warriors should consider Jaren Jackson Jr. trade

Jackson's future with the Grizzlies is back on the agenda despite signing a five-year max extension during the offseason, with NBA insider Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports reporting that the 26-year-old could be the next domino to fall after the conclusion of the Ja Morant era in Memphis.

"In speaking with rival executives, there’s a growing thought that Jackson — while a stark contrast to Morant and despite Memphis’ insistence on him being a key part of its future — could be the next domino to fall at some point assuming a Morant trade is realized," Iko wrote.

In many ways Jackson could be an even better target for Golden State given the potential of improving the team on both ends of the floor. He was Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and was All-NBA Second Team last season, while also being named an All-Star in both years.

Jackson's inability to play center consistently effectively over the years has been a question mark, but perhaps playing next to Green would help address that. At 6'10" he'd give the Warriors size and a fearsome defensive duo with Green, while his ability to stretch the floor would seemingly complement a front court that also features Jimmy Butler.

Jackson has shot a respectable 36.1% from 3-point range this season on 4.6 attempts, while drilling 37.5% last season on 5.3 attempts. He's averaged 18.5 points this season, but has averaged in excess of 22 in each of the past two years.

The big difference here is Jackson's contract which could easily turn off Golden State and other potential suitors. While the $35 million he makes this season makes salary-matching plausible, the four years and $205 million remaining on Jackson's deal doesn't seem overly valuable.

That's in stark contrast to Porter who only has one year left on his deal, allowing the Warriors to preserve their cap space for the 2027 offseason. Even if the Brooklyn Nets forward remains Golden State's primary target of those realistically available, Jackson is still worth a consideration if the franchise is serious about increasing Stephen Curry's chances of a fifth title.