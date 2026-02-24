Warriors gifted ideal playoff opportunity after major rival injury blow

The Golden State Warriors have been glued to the eighth-seed for all but two days since all the way back on November 19, but a rival injury blow could gift them the perfect opportunity to rise up in the Western Conference standings.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday that the Phoenix Suns will be without Dillon Brooks for at least 4-6 weeks, with the veteran forward having suffered a broken hand against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Dillon Brooks injury opens window of opportunity for Warriors

The Suns have been one of the biggest surprises of the NBA season to date, elevating into the playoff picture in large part thanks to a career-best year from Brooks who even generated All-Star discussion in January.

Brooks has averaged 20.9 points and 3.7 rebounds this season, proving a strong second option for Phoenix who've built a new and stronger identity after moving on from Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal in the offseason.

But even that identity may not overcome the loss of Brooks whose injury comes on the back of a hip strain for Devin Booker that's seen the superstar guard miss the last two games. The Suns have already lost five of their last seven games, pushing them back to a 33-25 record and only 2.5 games ahead of the Warriors.

Return timetable for Suns guard Dillon Brooks after suffering a broken left hand: 4 to 6 weeks, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/X5Tj8cV9Wh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2026

With Brooks now sidelined, Golden State have a real opportunity to make a push for the seventh-seed, something that would significantly increase their chances of reaching the playoffs as it would give them home-court advantage in a potential Play-In game.

Finishing seventh and winning that first Play-In game would also likely mean the Warriors avoid a first-round matchup with the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder. Instead, they could land a more favorable first-round battle against the San Antonio Spurs who they've already beaten twice this season on the road.

Of course, Golden State may not be able to take advantage due to their own injury woes. Having already lost star forward Jimmy Butler to a season-ending knee injury, the Warriors are also currently without 2x MVP Stephen Curry (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness), while 4x All-Star Draymond Green was a late out of Sunday's win over the Denver Nuggets due to a back issue.

The 30-27 Warriors remain 2.5 games themselves ahead of the ninth-seed Portland Trail Blazers, with a Play-In tournament appearance all but guaranteed for the third time in the past five years.