Warriors gifted a massive steal absolutely no one is talking about

Stealing a player right from underneath the Oklahoma City Thunder seems like good business given their recent track record, and that's exactly what the Golden State Warriors were able to achieve with Malevy Leons earlier in the month.

Leons may not be a household name among NBA or even Warrior fans quite yet, but he's already made an impression with Santa Cruz in the G League which included an impressive performance on Sunday against the Noblesville Boom.

Warriors gifted a massive steal with Malevy Leons

Leons has already proven a major difference-maker for a Santa Cruz team who have had a horror start to the season from a team perspective. After going 1-13 during the Tip-Off Tournament, the Warriors have now won back-to-back games at the G League Winter Showcase.

Leons has played a key role in that, having gone for 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists against the Delaware Blue Coats earlier in the weekend. He was more impressive against the Boom, dropping 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes.

The 26-year-old shot 7-of-11 from the floor and 2-of-3 from 3-point range in the 108-100 victory, leading the Warriors in scoring after fellow two-way contracted player LJ Cryer played only eight minutes in which he had nine points and two assists.

Having appeared in six games for the Thunder last year, Leons was waived on the eve of this season after training camp. While he remained with the Oklahoma City Blue to try and work his way back up to main squad, it did allow the Warriors to pounce with a two-way contract after waiving 52nd overall pick Alex Toohey due to a season-ending knee injury.

At 6'9" with a 7'1" wingspan, Leons has the physical tools to become a legitimate NBA player. That's particularly the case defensively where he's even drawn comparisons to Draymond Green for his versatility in guarding players on the perimeter, and equally block shots at the rim.

Not only does grabbing a player from the Oklahoma City organization sound like good business, but Golden State have found recent developmental success at the end of the roster. Pat Spencer has been a surprise in playing considerable minutes for the Warriors on a two-way contract this season, while Quinten Post is now the team's starting center after starting last season on a two-way deal.

This isn't to say Leons will make an impact for Golden State in the immediate future, but the Dutchman is already showing signs that suggest stealing him from OKC was a smart work from the front office.