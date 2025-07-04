Warriors gifted their next free agency target if surging Suns rumors prove true

We're now over 72 hours into free agency and the Golden State Warriors have yet to make a single move, but more options for the franchise could still materialize in shocking fashion over the next few days.

After a stunning decision from the Milwaukee Bucks to waive-and-stretch the remaining two years and over $110 million on Damian Lillard's contract, the Phoenix Suns could be set for a similar move which would gift the Warriors their next free agency target.

3x All-Star Bradley Beal could soon be a free agent

Speculation that the Suns could consider a buyout for Bradley Beal have been prominent almost since their disastrous season finished, but now they've gained real traction with Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reporting on Thursday that Phoenix "have been discussing a possible buyout" for the veteran guard.

Like with Lillard, Beal has two year and $110 million remaining on his contract, with Rankin outlining how a buyout could possibly work for the 3x All-Star who's played his last two years in the Valley and crucially holds a no-trade clause.

"For example, the Suns could negotiate a buyout for Beal of, say, $90 million and stretch it over five years. Phoenix would have an $18 million cap hit per year," Rankin wrote. "The lesser the buyout, the more wiggle room the Suns would have with the dead cap space."

A buyout with the Suns would instantly catapult Beal to the top of the free agent market. While Lillard is currently recovering from a torn achilles and likely won't return until after the All-Star break at the very earliest, Beal would be a ready-made contributor for any playoff-contending team.

No one thinks that Beal is worth the over $50 million per year on his current contract, but on a minimum or just above then it's a completely different conversation. The 32-year-old still averaged 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists with the Suns last season, shooting an efficient 49.7% from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range.

The Warriors are known to have explored early interest in Lillard following his buyout with the Bucks, but could quickly pivot to Beal if he too joins the free agent market. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports Radio has linked Golden State to a move for Beal if he becomes a free agent, while the Milwaukee Bucks and both Los Angeles teams could also be suitors for the former third overall pick.

Exploratory talks with Lillard suggests the Warriors are certainly interested in another dynamic scoring guard, making Beal an obvious free agent target for the franchise if he becomes available.