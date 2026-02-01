Warriors are gifting Jimmy Butler a major silver lining from devastating injury

There’s few positives to take from Jimmy Butler’s season-ending injury in the past fortnight, with the Golden State Warriors' playoff endeavours seemingly going down with their 6x All-Star.

But if there’s one silver lining for Butler to take from the entire experience, it’s the way in which his value and presence is viewed by the franchise less than 12 months after his blockbuster arrival in February last year.

Warriors demonstrating their faith in Jimmy Butler

In the wake of Butler’s injury, many were quick to ponder whether the Warriors would try to use his huge $54.1 million contract as a means to try and salvage this season with a significant trade before the deadline.

While Golden State were quick to shut that down, there was a belief that they would make an exception for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo -- someone that would not just be a replacement for Butler, but a genuine upgrade that would cost all their draft capital.

The pursuit of Antetokounmpo may still be on, and it would still cost all of the draft capital, but the Warriors are reportedly eager to pair the two star forwards together, rather than exchange them for one another.

"Even in recent days, one league source said the Warriors have made it clear to Butler that they are going to stick by him as he begins a year-long rehab," Nick Friedell of The Athletic wrote on Sunday.

Perhaps there’s an indication from the Bucks -- or a potential third team -- that they have no interest in an injured Butler and the $56.8 million he’s owed next season, and that this had led to Golden State indicating their desire to keep the 36-year-old.

Yet if we do take it on face value, it says a lot about the franchise’s faith in Butler returning to somewhere near his best self next season. The fact they want to persevere through this injury recovery already says enough about Butler's importance, let alone the prospect of the Warriors trading a literal franchise legend in Draymond Green instead of him in a deal for Antetokounmpo.

Golden State will have to include Butler or Green if they want to get an Antetokounmpo trade over the line. Maybe there's still a world where Butler is one the move in the coming days, but the growing indications of it being Green instead says a lot about their respective impact and how they're viewed -- that's at least something for Butler to hold onto as he begins a long rehab process.