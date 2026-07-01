Warriors give Kristaps Porzingis the Jonathan Kuminga treatment with new contract

Details have emerged of Kristaps Porzingis' new deal with the Golden State Warriors and it almost mirrors what the front office did last offseason with then restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

Porzingis got a new two-year, $40 million extension with a second year player option before free agency, but on Tuesday it was revealed, per ESPN's Anthony Slater, that only $3 million of the second year is guaranteed. The fact it's an extension rather than an outright new contract also makes Porzingis immediately eligible to be traded.

Warriors have given Kristaps Porzingis the Jonathan Kuminga treatment

Golden State's thinking is essentially the same as previously with Kuminga, having appeased Porzingis by giving him a slightly inflated deal, but ensured they maintain significant flexibility for a potential trade.

After a long restricted free agency process, the Warriors signed Kuminga to a two-year, $46.8 million contract with a second year team option that the Atlanta Hawks have since declined on Monday prior to free agency opening.

While Porzingis may technically have a player option for the second year, it's really a team option because Golden State (or whichever team he's on next summer) can rip it up and just accept the $3 million cap hit.

Pair of relevant notes on Kristaps Porzingis' new contract, per sources.



1. Only $3 million is guaranteed for the second season.



2. He's immediately trade eligible because of the structure of the two-year, $40 million extension (no more than 5% raise between yrs 1 and 2). — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 1, 2026

Many fans were critical of the deal in the first 24 hours, suggesting it was well overs for a player who combined to play just 32 games with the Hawks and Warriors last season. Porzingis, of course, was acquired in a February trade for Kuminga and veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield.

But not only do these fresh details make the contract much more palatable, it essentially makes Porzingis a human trade exception just as Golden State made Kuminga after their long negotiations last year.

Kristaps Porzingis contract makes him very tradable

The key difference here is that the Warriors can trade Porzingis at any point from right now instead of having to wait till January 15 as was the case with Kuminga. The other major element is that a team that considers trading for Porzingis can view him as practically an expiring contract, rather than risk eating the full $20 million deal for the following year.

This makes Porzingis very tradable, so much so that just like Kuminga last year, it would almost be surprising if he lasted the whole season with Golden State. In fairness to Porzingis though, he is far more of an on-court fit with the team than Kuminga was, and he's a critical piece right now as the projected starting center.

Nevertheless fans on social media are already exploring potential trades the Warriors could make within the next few days, even with the ink not yet dried on Porzingis' contract extension.