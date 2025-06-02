Warriors can give Lakers obvious alternative to risky Bronny James move

With the Golden State Warriors needing to find more shooting and overall offense this offseason, the future of Gary Payton II could be pushed down the list of priorities as the veteran guard prepares to hit free agency.

Payton is coming off a three-year, $26.1 million contract, but the market could be less vibrant for him now than it was coming off Golden State's 2022 championship in which he was a key figure. The 32-year-old's status as a defensive specialist likely limits certain teams from having interest, yet that may not apply to one potential destination in the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers could look at reuniting with Gary Payton II

Payton appeared in 11 games for the Lakers in the 2017-18 season, having since gone on to become an NBA champion and a proven rotation player. His reputation as one of the league's better perimeter defenders could be of interest to his former team who now have a full offseason to build a roster around Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

As far as noted perimeter defenders go on the Lakers roster, it's pretty slim pickings. Neither Doncic or Austin Reaves are known for their defense, while Gabe Vincent could become a trade candidate this summer as he heads for the final season of a three-year, $33 million contract.

It's the defensive limitations of the current back court that could force the Lakers into ushering Bronny James into the rotation as early as next season. Sean Deveney of Athlon Sports reports that to be the case, with one Western Conference executive telling him, "I don't think there's any doubt that's their plan."

The 55th pick is still unproven at the NBA level though, having appeared in just 27 games for the Lakers this season where he averaged 2.7 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists on 31.3% shooting from the floor and 28.1% from 3-point range.

Rather than place all their faith in the younger James, why wouldn't the Lakers go after Payton who is likely to be gettable on a minimum contract in free agency? For a team looking to enter title contention with Doncic and a 40-year-old LeBron, Payton would be the safer option as someone who's been able to cultivate a proven role next to a superstar at the Warriors in Stephen Curry.

Whereas Golden State need more offense, Los Angeles floundered as the 17th-ranked defense in the league this season. Their defensive rating only got three points worse in the playoffs, having been defeated in five games by the Minnesota Timberwolves who would go on to beat the Warriors in the second-round.

Payton appeared in 62 games for the Warriors this season, averaging 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 57.4% from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range.