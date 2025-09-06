Warriors given mixed Stephen Curry reality that will terrify fans

Stephen Curry has now been the face of the Golden State Warriors for well over a dozen years, leading the team to four championships as one of the best players of this generation.

At 37-years-old and about to enter his 17th NBA season, Curry hasn't shown many signs of slowing down. However, that presents a mixed reality for Warrior fans who still witness a heavy burden thrown on the shoulders of the 2x MVP.

Stephen Curry could still be the Warriors' best player in three years

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, writer Grant Hughes had a crack at predicting each team's best player in three years time. Curry will be 40 by that point and two decades into his career, but that hasn't stopped the prediction that he'll remain Golden State's best player.



"But what if Curry is still an All-NBA player in three years? Stranger things have happened," Hughes wrote. "And though Steph would be entering his age-40 season in three years, long-time rival LeBron James is proving success is sustainable at that age. Plus, it's not like the Dubs are teeming with prospects."

This presents a mixed reality for Warrior fans and the prospect of the team's championship hopes in the coming years. On one hand, it's great to think that there's still years of Curry's magic left to enjoy.

While we should never take his brilliant audacious shot-making and wizardry for granted, there's some relief in knowing that this could still go on for a little longer if Curry can remain healthy and with some injury luck. We know there's few others in the league who prepare their body for the on-court rigours like the 11x All-Star.

The issue though is considering the fate of the Warriors if Curry is still their best player in three years time. Some may already be questioning his ability to be the best player on a championship team heading into this season, and even Golden State fans would have to consider that prospect highly unlikely in three years.

The more terrifying element is wondering if Curry can even be a star player at 40-years-old if the franchise continues to put a heavy burden on him, having suffered a hamstring strain in the playoffs that was undoubtedly impacted by a big workload over the second-half of the season.

If the Warriors want to retain hopes of contending by the time Curry is 40-years-old, they're almost certainly going to need a blockbuster trade for a younger superstar. Giannis Antetokounmpo has long been the dream for owner Joe Lacob, but who knows what happens around the league between now and 2028.

Perhaps there's also just a likely reality to come to terms with -- that Curry will continue to dazzle and bring joy to fans for a while longer, but that the Warriors chances of winning another championship in the coming years are slim as presently constructed.