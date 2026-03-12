Warriors given star offseason trade target absolutely no one is talking about

Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard. They're the names routinely linked to the Golden State Warriors when it comes to the potential of the franchise acquiring a superstar during the offseason.

Perhaps you can add another name onto the list of players to monitor, with Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell floated as a potential target for the Warriors as they look to rejuvenate their roster in the summer.

Donovan Mitchell floated as potential Warriors trade target

In a piece outlining every team's top three trade targets during the offseason, Bleacher Report's Dan Favale has mentioned Mitchell, alongside Antetokounmpo and Leonard, as star players Golden State should be keeping tabs on.

"Going on 30 in September, Donovan Mitchell is young enough (or close to it) for the Warriors to peddle him as their ticket to immediate contention and bridge into the future. They should cross their fingers for the Cleveland Cavaliers flame out of the playoffs, again, and open themselves up to an offseason roster-razing," Favale wrote.

Given next season is the final guaranteed year of his contract, Mitchell could theoretically put some pressure on the Cavaliers if he refuses to sign an extension and instead requests a trade. That's unlikely to occur, but as Favale illustrates, things could drastically change if Cleveland suffer a first-round playoff exit.

Antetokounmpo and perhaps even Leonard might be the primary trade targets for Golden State, largely because they're front court stars who wouldn't have to share the back court with Stephen Curry.

However, Mitchell would still be an excellent alternative, having continually proven his worth as one of the best and most consistent guards in the entire league. The 29-year-old just appeared in his seventh-straight All-Star Game, and is averaging a career-high 28.4 points this season on 48.2% shooting from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, while also adding 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

Warriors would need assurance of Donovan Mitchell re-signing

As is the case with Antetokounmpo who also holds a player option in the 2027-28 season, the Warriors would need some guarantee of Mitchell re-signing with the franchise rather than simply fleeing after one season.

The price would be too high simply for it to be a one-year rental, with Golden State undoubtedly needing to surrender multiple first-round picks to acquire Mitchell, just as the Cavaliers themselves did when he was traded by the Utah Jazz in 2022.

Would Mitchell want to join a veteran team that already has it's leader in Curry, along with another star in Jimmy Butler who's set to return midway through next season? The answer to that is not yet known, but it's something that would need to come into deep calculations if the All-NBA guard suddenly became available.