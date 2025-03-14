Warriors are giving Jimmy Butler what the Heat weren't before trade request

Golden State Warriors fans didn't know how much their team needed Jimmy Butler. It looked like the Warriors had no chance to win another title with Steph Curry before the Feb. 5 trade that changed everything.

They went from holding the 10 seed in the West to No. 6, and could avoid the Play-In Tournament altogether, but not for the reason fans thought before the trade. Golden State could secure an automatic playoff berth, which would be huge.

There was some initial skepticism about the Butler trade because of how his time with the Heat ended. Miami suspended him three times, and it started to look like a trade might not happen because of Bradley Beal's no-trade clause with the Suns, but that's when the Warriors swooped in.

Butler hadn't played for a few weeks when he debuted with Golden State on Feb. 8, but you couldn't tell. He finished with 25 points (7-of-12), four assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in the 132-111 win. The Warriors are 13-1 with Butler in the lineup and look like one of the best teams in the league, not just in the West.

The 35-year-old recently spoke to Andscape's Marc J. Spears about his journey with Golden State thus far. He said he requested a trade from the Heat because he wanted to be more valued. Butler didn't get that in Miami, but he's undoubtedly gotten that in San Francisco, signing a two-year, $111 million extension shortly after the trade.

Jimmy Butler requested trade from Heat because he didn't feel valued

Butler said he "saw a group that wanted me to be a part of it." He said feeling wanted is "the ultimate sign of respect." It meant a lot to him that Curry and Draymond Green texted him during halftime of Golden State's game against Utah soon after the trade happened.

So far, it's been the perfect marriage. Butler is the No. 2 scorer the Warriors were looking for to pair alongside Curry, who is averaging 29.4 points since the trade. The forward is still seeking his first NBA title after leading the Heat to two NBA Finals in his six seasons with the team. Golden State is the best place for him to push toward his championship aspirations.

Butler found the team where he can be himself, which, in turn, allows for him to be his best self. It's still early, but the trade was a win-win for him and the Warriors. There is still a lot of basketball left to be played, with the most important stretch starting in April. You can bet Butler will be ready.