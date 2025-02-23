Warriors go international with signing of Australian point guard

The Golden State Warriors have moved to fill one of their open roster spots, reportedly signing Australian point guard Taran Arsmstrong to a two-way contract.

The signing was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday, with the franchise having had an open two-way position after converting Quinten Post to a standard NBA contract earlier in the month.

Armstrong joins the Warriors after the completion of the 2024-25 NBL season in Australia where his team -- the Cairns Taipans -- finished bottom of the standings with an 8-21 record. Amstrong impressed though in averaging 17.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, having shot 46% from the floor and 35% from 3-point range.

Armstrong had averaged 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in his first year in the NBL, but evidently lifted those numbers dramatically and was subsequently named a finalist for the Next Generation award presented to the best under 25 prospect in the league.

The 6'6" point guard previously played two years of college basketball with the California Baptist Lancers where he averaged 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists in his freshman season. Armstrong then put up 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the 2022-23 season, but shot less than 43% from the floor and less than 31% from 3-point range across his collegiate career.

"He’s a pass-first point guard with great size and special court vision. He sees the floor exceptionally well and has the size to see over the defense. Is very crafty with the ball but lacks burst and blow-by speed. Isn’t much of an above the rim player," NBA Draft Room assessed of Armstrong.

The 23-year-old adds more international flavor to Golden State, with seven countries now represented on the roster. Jonathan Kuminga was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Buddy Hield in the Bahamas, Gui Santos in Brazil, Post in the Netherlands and Jackson Rowe in Canada.

The Warriors haven't had a notable Australian player since former starting center Andrew Bogut who played 706 games with the franchise and was a member of the drought-breaking 2015 championship team.

The Warriors have now filled out their roster sufficiently following the All-Star break, but will still have decisions to make next week. They have signed Kevin Knox II and Yuri Collins to 10-day contracts, and will have to decide whether to retain the duo for the remainder of the season or look at others on the buyout/free agency market.