Warriors would gladly say goodbye to Seth Curry with one potential upgrade

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has made it clear that the team needs to get younger, fresher legs this offseason. That means the Warriors may have to say goodbye to a number of role players from last season and say hello to a younger player like Coby White.

If the Warriors plan to make some upgrades in free agency, White could be an ideal fit. He is just 26-years-old and is a solid three-point shooter, having drilled just a tick under 37% from beyond the arc in his career.

He started his career with the Chicago Culls where he established himself as a promising young player. He was then rewarded with a three-year, $36 million deal, but the Bulls decided to trade him away to the Charlotte Hornets at February's mid-season deadline before he hit free agency.

White's numbers dipped a little this past season. His field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and points per game all went down, but he did only play in 50 games due to a lingering calf issue which may be a big reason why there was a dip in production.

Warriors adding Coby White could mean the end of Seth Curry

If the Warriors signed White, that would likely mean they’d be moving on from veteran Seth Curry. While it would be sad to break up the Curry brothers, Seth simply was unavailable for much of the season. He only played in 10 games and while he was pretty solid and is still a great three-point shooter when healthy, the Warriors simply need someone who can be relied upon more.

White played in at least 61 games or more in every season prior to the 2025-26 campaign, proving that he's been fairly durable in his career to date. He’s not as talented a shooter as Seth, but at least he stays on the floor more consistently.

He seemingly fits general manager Mike Dunleavy’s desire to add a three-point threat since the Warriors shot the most threes of anyone last season, and also Kerr’s desire to add a younger player who should have fresh legs so long as his calf issue clears up in the offseason. It would not be a huge surprise if the Warriors have him circled as a sensible option to pursue once free agency begins.

It wouldn’t be the sexiest signing in the world, but the Warriors may have to be content with improving at the margins especially if some of the sexier options, i.e. Giannis or LeBron, don’t come to fruition.