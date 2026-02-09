Warriors grant Al Horford important wish after shock Kristaps Porzingis trade

Kristaps Porzingis will get a sense of familiarity when takes to the floor for the Golden State Warriors after the All-Star break, having played the two seasons with fellow veteran Al Horford when both were members of the Boston Celtics.

A healthy Porzingis will play a major role for the Warriors over the remainder of the season, but he could have a particularly important impact on Horford and managing the 39-year-old going forward, especially if both are on the team again next season.

Al Horford can settle back into Celtics role after Kristaps Porzingis trade

Porzingis and Horford played considerable minutes together as part of double-big minutes at the Celtics, yet playing at the four hasn't been a luxury the latter has been afforded since signing a two-year, $12 million deal with Golden State in free agency.

In his last two seasons with the Celtics, Horford played 49% and 40% of his minutes at center, per Basketball Reference. In his first year with the Warriors, that's leapt to a staggering 98% -- in other words, Horford has played nearly exclusively at center.

Not only does the 7'2" Porzingis give Golden State a level of size they haven't had in over a decade, but his skillset, and in particular his 3-point shooting, will allow Steve Kerr to use both he and Horford together, something the latter is looking forward to as outlined in a recent interview with Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“We all know everything he (Porzingis) can do. He can shoot the three, can post up, draw fouls, kind of play the midrange offensively. He’s just very potent. Defensively, protects the rim. I’m just looking forward for him to be here and help us, because I feel like he’ll be a big help for us," Horford said.

Horford missed 11 of 12 games earlier in the season due to a sciatic injury, something the Warriors may have to manage moving forward despite the fact he's been a strong and improved contributor since his return back on Christmas Day.

Porzingis' addition and having another veteran center option should lessen the burden on Horford, not to mention Draymond Green as well considering the 35-year-old continues to play heavy minutes as a small-ball five.

Playing Horford more at power forward could be critical in his ongoing longevity, especially if he picks up his player option and returns to the Warriors for what would be a 20th NBA season.