Warriors grant Al Horford the wish they were unwilling to give Jonathan Kuminga

It might have been a long and frustrating summer particularly for fans, but the Golden State Warriors roster is now set in stone entering the season after Jonathan Kuminga's free agency came to a close on Tuesday with the agreement on a two-year, $48.5 million contract that includes a second year team option.

The conclusion of the Kuminga saga will allow the Warriors to officially confirm the signings of Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, both of who project as the biggest additions to the roster from the end of last season.

The Warriors will reportedly give Al Horford a player option

Horford's arrival to Golden State is set to also come on a two-year deal, with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reporting that the contract comes with a second year player option. That will allow the 39-year-old to reconsider retirement next year, head back to the Celtics or elsewhere, or play on for a second year with the Warriors which would be his 20th NBA season.

The flexibility in Horford's two-year, $12 million contract is in stark contrast to how the front office undertook negotiations with Kuminga this offseason, having been completely unwilling to offer a player option to the young forward despite the very public push that his agent, Aaron Turner, made to the media earlier in the month.

Believing that Kuminga was unlikely to turn down a large sum of guaranteed money to take the $7.9 million qualifying offer, the Warriors held firm and refused to cave into the player option demands even when increasing their offers throughout what resulted as a three-month process.

So, what will Kuminga make of the fact Horford has now got a player option while Golden State were completely unwilling to grant him with one? In fairness, both situations are incredibly different despite being inextricably linked together through the entire offseason.

Horford is 39-years-old and was reportedly weighing up retirement this offseason, while he's now making what will be $6 million annually if he were to pick up the team option. That's a major contrast to a young player at the other end of his career, and a lot different when you're talking about the $20+ million annual salary numbers that the Warriors have been working through with Kuminga.

With so much anticipation surrounding both players this summer, Kuminga and Horford may now be two key forces together entering the season. The 5x All-Star is set to be a big addition for the Warriors, yet could be an even bigger factor for Kuminga specifically given his floor-spacing and experience at the five should be the perfect complement to the 22-year-old's raw athleticism and downhill force.