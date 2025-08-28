Warriors will grant Brandin Podziemski his wish despite looming free agency moves

The Golden State Warriors seem to have an obsession with acquiring more guards this offseason, having been linked to quite a number as they prepare for a flurry of free agency moves once Jonathan Kuminga's situation is resolved.

It's led to some question marks on just how the Warriors feel about Brandin Podziemski going into his third year, but according to one insider the franchise is set to continue granting the 22-year-old a starting role despite the likely addition of multiple shooting guard options.

Brandin Podziemski is set to remain as the Warriors starting two-guard

Finding a reliable back court partner for Stephen Curry wasn't easy in the wake of Klay Thompson's departure last offseason, yet Steve Kerr finally settled on Podziemski as Golden State made their surge after the All-Star break.

According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, Podziemski remaining a starter is an easy choice for Kerr despite what could become a guard-heavy roster.

“I think this is an easy one for Kerr. He's going to start Podziemski to start the season. They're pretty much committed on that one. Doesn't mean he has to do it late in the season. Doesn't mean he has to do it into the playoffs because Buddy Hield is kind of a fail safe there too," Kawakami said.

De'Anthony Melton looms as the biggest threat to Podziemski's starting role, with the 27-year-old expected to sign on a minimum deal in free agency. Melton started two games for Golden State early last season before his devastating torn ACL injury, impressing on both ends of the floor in big wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder (on the road) and the Dallas Mavericks.

But coming off a long-term injury and having played only 38 games the prior season as well, Kawakami believes the Warriors will ease Melton back and only use him for about 20 minutes per game at an absolute maximum.

Along with Melton, Golden State have also been linked to sharpshooter Seth Curry and former Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon as guards in free agency. They're also expected to re-sign defensive-minded guard Gary Payton II, while Will Richard could join the main roster after being drafted 56th overall in June.

Podziemski does deserve the opportunity to continue his progression though, having taken major strides in proving a big factor towards the Warriors late season success. The former 19th overall pick started in all 22 of his games after the All-Star break, averaging 15.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists on an efficient 46.5% shooting from the floor and 43.8% from 3-point range.