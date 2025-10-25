Warriors grant Jimmy Butler the wish Heat (and others) couldn't deliver

Jimmy Butler has proven a locker room problem at times during his previous stops in the NBA, but there's no suggestion of that at the Golden State Warriors following his blockbuster acquisition in February.

In fact, it's been the complete opposite as Butler has completely changed the fortunes of the franchise. Part of the reason things may be different is because the Warriors have granted Butler the wish of playing alongside a veteran core, something he didn't necessarily have in his previous stints with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

Warriors have granted Jimmy Butler an environment he didn't get elsewhere

In detailing why Golden State is different to Butler's previous homes earlier in the week, Nick Friedell of The Athletic pointed to the presence of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green as two legendary players who, like the 6x All-Star, are toward the twilight of their careers.

"The Warriors gave him the two-year max extension he was looking for and the respect that came with it. But just below the money is the fact that Butler is finally on a team with two players that he not only respects, but provide the Hall of Fame structure and work ethic that he has always craved," Friedell wrote.

This isn't to say that Butler hasn't played with great players before, but he's always been the alpha or the adult in the room with younger teammates alongside. That started when he was traded to the Timberwolves, joining a team with recent number one picks at the time in Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Butler did lead the Timberwolves to what was a rare playoff appearance during that period, but it quickly and famously blew up in disaster early the following season which led to his move to the 76ers.

That too was a young team consisting of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz, with that squad falling to an historic shot from Kawhi Leonard in Game 7 of the second-round against the Toronto Raptors.

Even in Miami, Butler was the head of the snake while the likes of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro rose through the ranks from young players into All-Stars who helped their veteran reach a pair of NBA Finals.

Since his rise in Chicago, Butler has always been the best (or at least believed he was) on each team he's been at. That's changed at the Warriors where Butler understands he's the number two and has even labelled himself 'Robin' to Curry's 'Batman'.

Butler was the man for the Warriors in their season opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers, while Curry scored 77 points across Thursday and Friday's back-to-back. Between them there's still optimism that Golden State, even with their advanced age, can cause some damage in the Western Conference this season.