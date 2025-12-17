Warriors grant Quinten Post his wish ahead of massive trade call

The Golden State Warriors are set to continue granting Quinten Post a spot in the starting lineup, giving the second-year center a major opportunity ahead of a massive trade call before the mid-season deadline.

Head coach Steve Kerr confirmed on Tuesday that he'll continue to open with the starting lineup that was seen on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers, but it remains to be seen whether Post can become the solidified starting center the Warriors desperately need.

Warriors will continue to start Quinten Post before potential trade

Many view Draymond Green's viability as a consistent small-ball center as an unsustainable one, which combined with Post's defensive improvements has seen many fans calling for this exact move.

Post has now started four-straight games, giving him the first real consistent playing time of the season. However, the jury is still out on him as the regular starting center, particularly after a pair of disappointing Golden State losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers.

If Post doesn't prove a reliable answer over the next month or so, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the Warrior front office could ramp up their search for a more proven, veteran center ahead of the February 5 trade deadline.

In a preview of every team's trade plans on Monday, ESPN's Bobby Marks identified the need for a starting center as a move Golden State could make using Jonathan Kuminga's contract.

"The Warriors are in a holding pattern until Jonathan Kuminga is eligible to be traded Jan. 15, when the goal should be to parlay his $22.5 million salary into a starting-caliber center or additional frontcourt help," Marks wrote.

The Warriors have already been linked to All-Star big men Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis, and most recently also to Myles Turner who might be the most likely option given his contract and the drama surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo's future at the Milwaukee Bucks.

Post now has the chance to dismiss the need for another center though, subsequently ensuring that the front office looks at wing options instead like New Orleans Pelicans pair Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones.

Post has averaged 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.1 minutes per game with the Warriors this season, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 35.9% from 3-point range. It's also a big period for the 25-year-old given he'll be a restricted free agent in the offseason, meaning he'll get an opportunity to increase his potential payday in the summer.