Warriors will grant Quinten Post his wish if surging Al Horford rumors are true

At this point Al Horford's arrival at the Golden State Warriors feels like a fait accompli, such has been the constant speculation surrounding the 39-year-old since the hours before free agency opened.

Should Horford eventually land with the Warriors, it will be fascinating to see his impact on second-year center Quinten Post. Many may see it as the franchise not having faith in the 25-year-old, but the truth is that Post should be hoping that Horford is eventually signed in the coming days or weeks.

Al Horford could have a hugely positive impact on Quinten Post

Speaking recently to 95.7 The Game's Steiny and Guru, Post wasn't overly fazed when asked about whether or not he wants a starting role with Golden State entering his second season.

"I understand I'm a young player in this organization, I'm going into my second year. As a 52nd overall pick, there's not a lot of expectations in year one. A lot of these guys in my position don't even crack the rotation," Post said. "For me its never been about starting or not starting, it's just about how can I help impact winning."

As he himself outlined, Post was able to enjoy the benefits of coming in as a late second-round pick and not having expectations thrust upon him straight away. Yet if Horford chooses to enter retirement or doesn't end up with the Warriors for some reason or another, Post could suddenly become Golden State's starting center entering next season.

Having that role placed in his hands would set significant expectations, perhaps unfair ones based on the fact he didn't become a legitimate rotation player until late January. He'd become the primary big man for a team still looking to contend around a veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Adding Horford would allow Post to remain in a backup role without such high expectations, while simultaneously maintaining an important spot in Steve Kerr's rotation. Entering his 19th year in the league, Horford will have plenty of nights off or games with reduced minutes where Post can step in and continue his development with a prominent role.

Horford is also a short-term solution and won't take away from any ambition Post may have of becoming the long-term starting center. It's very likely that next season will be Horford's last, giving Post the opportunity to learn from a veteran stretch five with the idea of reaching a point where he can comfortably take the role the following year.

It could really be a perfect situation for Post to continue his growth and impact winning on a veteran team without being solely relied upon in a way that might frankly be unfair at this stage of his career.