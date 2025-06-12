Warriors will grant Quinten Post his wish if surging rumors prove true

There's been a prevailing thought that the Golden State Warriors would target a starting-caliber center this offseason, and likely one who could space the floor next to veteran forward Draymond Green.

It's why the Warriors have been linked to the likes of Brook Lopez, Nikola Vucevic and even Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis so far this offseason, yet the franchise could instead be set to make a bold call on young center Quinten Post.

The Warriors could grant Quinten Post a big role next season

Post's underwhelming form and limited impact in the playoffs slightly soured what was an impressive rookie season, but Golden State could be about to grant the late second-round pick his wish of a significant role during his sophomore year.

That's the thought of Anthony Slater of The Athletic and Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard, with both believing that the Warriors could bypass an external option to lean on Post in a more substantial role.

“I don't think it's going to be a stretch five now," Kawakami said in relation to potential targets on the Warriors Plus-Minus podcast. "I don't think it's going to be Brook Lopez. I think they're going to try to lean on Quinten Post.”

Slater concurred with those comments, noting that "there's a belief that Post is a real knock down seven-foot shooter, which is rare in the league.” The 52nd overall pick shot a team-leading 40.8% from 3-point range during the regular season, but that slipped to 31.3% during the playoffs as the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves focused more attention on Post's capabilities from beyond the arc.

Given Steve Kerr has already spoken about his desire not to enter next season with Green as his starting center, Post could even be prepared for that role if Golden State choose not to target an external option.

That would be a huge risk to take and a significant leap of faith in such an inexperienced player, particularly one who has a long way to go to become a solid interior defender and rebounder. Placing so much trust in Post would also fly in the face of the Warriors desire to build a veteran contender, having invested heaviliy in the core trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Green.

Slater also believes that fellow young center Trayce Jackson-Davis will remain on the roster next season, with he and Post set to make just over $4 million combined next season as recent second-round picks.

That leaves significant interest on the future of veteran center Kevon Looney, with the 3x NBA champion recently linked to the Los Angeles Lakers as he prepares for unrestricted free agency.