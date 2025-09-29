Warriors grant Stephen Curry his wish by signing surprise playoff contributor

The Golden State Warriors have another point guard.

There's not a single one beyond franchise superstar Stephen Curry on the main roster, but at least the Warriors will have another experienced lead ball-handler of sorts after re-signing Pat Spencer on a two-way contract.

After proving a surprise playoff performer in eight postseason appearances for Golden State, Spencer faced some uncertainty stemming from Jonathan Kuminga's ongoing restricted free agency. The 6'3" guard is now officially back with the franchise for a third year though as first reported by ESPN's Anthony Slater at media day on Monday.

Pat Spencer could see playing opportunity with the Warriors this season

While being on a two-way deal would usually suggest that plenty of G League time is in store, Spencer is in a little bit of a different situation given his age, familiarity with the Warriors and the state of their roster.

With Golden State choosing to bypass Malcolm Brogdon and other veteran free agent point guard options for the main roster, there's no doubt Curry would have been hoping for some sort of backup on a two-way contract.

With this signing the 2x MVP gets exactly that, with Spencer a little more proven in comparison to someone like Taran Armstrong who finished last season on a two-way deal but is now seemingly destined to head to Europe.

Spencer could foreseeably see minutes in games Curry rests or is injured, with Golden State otherwise likely looking to share ball-handling duties between combo guards Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton, along with forwards Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Spencer made 39 appearances for Golden State last season, averaging 2.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 6.4 minutes per game. He shot just 40.6% from the floor and 22.7% from 3-point range, with Spencer telling reporters at media day that his offseason focus has centered on improving his shooting in order to be more playable in different lineups.

Spencer's eight playoff games were highlighted by two 11-point games against the Houston Rockets in the seven-game first-round series. He shot 5-of-7 from the floor in both Game 2 and Game 5 on the road, having ended the latter outing in the locker room after being ejected for head-butting Rockets star Alperun Sengun.

Spencer's signing comes in the wake of a flurry of roster activity for the Warriors in the past 24 hours, with the franchise confirming the additions of Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Will Richard and Alex Toohey on Sunday.