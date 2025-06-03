Warriors will grant Steve Kerr his wish if latest Jonathan Kuminga rumors prove true

The relationship between Steve Kerr and Jonathan Kuminga continues to be a fascinating subplot heading into the latter's restricted free agency, with the Golden State Warriors facing a tough decision on the future of the young forward.

Kuminga's time under Kerr has been characterized by inconsistent opportunity, leaving little doubt among fans and analysts of what the head coach's preference would be this offseason.

Steve Kerr wants the Warriors to move on from Jonathan Kuminga

Speaking during the Warriors Plus-Minus podcast released on Monday, Tim Kawakami was fairly emphatic when it came to declaring Kerr's expected wishes on how Kuminga's free agency will play out.

"The head coach does not believe that this is how you get better by having Jonathan Kuminga back on the team. I think we can say that," Kawakami said. "He's (Kerr) not said those words, but I do not believe that they can say, playing 28 minutes even of Jonathan Kuminga makes them better. I think the head coach might think that makes them worse.”

The more critical question though is whether the Warriors can get enough value in return via a sign-and-trade, with little to no chance that the franchise simply lets Kuminga walk for nothing based on the affinity owner Joe Lacob has for the former seventh overall pick.

CBA rules dictate that Golden State can only take back 50% of Kuminga's contract for next season, subsequently placing significant limitations on what they could get back in a sign-and-trade scenario.

The Warriors and Kuminga's camp still have weeks to explore various avenues though, with Kawakami stating that it's "likely there is somebody they can do this for" in terms of executing a sign-and-trade the franchise believes is worthwhile.

If Golden State do eventually pull off a Kuminga sign-and-trade, it's likely going to be for a far more experienced veteran player who they believe can immediately fit in alongside the established trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

While that player may not hold the talent or potential of Kuminga, it would likely make Kerr feel far more comfortable after years of discussion surrounding his management of the 22-year-old and fellow 2021 lottery pick Moses Moody.

Kerr has drawn heavy criticism for his handling of Kuminga and Moody, though his faith in young guard Brandin Podziemski and even rookie center Quinten Post would suggest he's far from against developing young players.

Kuminga controversially received four DNPs in the first-round series win over the Houston Rockets, but returned to play a major role in the second-round against the Minnesota Timberwolves after Curry went down with injury.