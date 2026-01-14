Warriors grant veterans important rest in avoiding brutal Trail Blazers fate

The Golden State Warriors have avoided what would have been a brutal series sweep against the Portland Trail Blazers, claiming a blowout 119-97 win in the teams' fourth matchup of the season at Chase Center on Tuesday night.

In doing so the Warriors gifted their veteran stars important rest during the fourth-quarter, with Stephen Curry scoring just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting in his less than 25 minutes.

Warriors avoid brutal season sweep against Trail Blazers

After going for 48 points in their last battle in Portland, Curry regularly saw double-teams and an aggressive Trail Blazers defense. The 2x MVP still regularly made the right play, dishing 11 assists as his teammates took advantage of wide open 3-point attempts.

Eight Golden State players made multiple 3-pointers, headlined by Moses Moody and De'Anthony Melton who each drilled four as the hosts went 23-of-58 (39.7%) from beyond the arc overall. Melton continues to prove his worth as one of the Warriors' most important players since his return from injury, going for a team-high and season-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting in only 18 minutes off the bench.

It was another well-rounded performance from the Warriors who had eight players scorer at least eight points. Jimmy Butler had an efficient 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in just 26 minutes, while Draymond Green had 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in only 22 minutes.

Brandin Podziemski (15) and Moody (14) also contributed after poor performances on Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks, with another youngster, Gui Santos, dropping six points, four rebounds, six assists and four steals while finishing as a game-high +24.

Playing without likely All-Star Deni Avdija and veteran forward Jerami Grant, the Trail Blazers never had the firepower to match the Warriors who led by 26 at half-time. While the visitors threatened an improbable comeback with a 19-5 run to start the second-half, Golden State were always in control and rounded out what was their fifth win by 20 points or more this season.

The fact they achieved that without a dominant scoring night from Curry has to be pleasing, particularly after he and Butler combined for 61 points on Sunday, only for the team to suffer a double-digit loss.

The Warriors have now won nine of their past 13 games and move to 22-19 on the season, but will likely face a sterner test on Thursday when they host the visiting New York Knicks.