Once again, the Golden State Warriors have defeated the Houston Rockets in the postseason. It took longer than they expected to get it done, having to do so in a game seven on the road at Toyota Center on Sunday.

The Warriors now face a brutally short turnaround as they will fly directly to Minnesota ahead of Game 1 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals on Tuesday night. There will only be one-day rest between each game for the first five of this series, meaning rest and recovery will be key for an aging Golden State team

The Warriors won the regular-season matchup 3-1 against the Timberwolves, but the two teams have not met since the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade. The 6x All-Star is of a course a former Timberwolves player himself, though this is a completely new iteration since he departed in 2018.

Minnesota is undoubtedly one of the hottest teams left in the playoffs. Riding the high of taking down LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers in just five games, here are some early keys for the Warriors in their matchup with the Wolves.

1. Can the Warriors slow down Ant?



Anthony Edwards has elevated his game to another level this season and is establishing himself as one of the best players in the entire league. The former number one overall pick relied on his athleticism and finishing around the rim early in his career, but has since combined that with elevating his game to become one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in the NBA.

From watching film of the great Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard, Ant made a league-leading 320 threes this season while shooting 40% from three. Not only has he improved what was once a potential weakness of his game but he has also turned it into another offensive weapon.

Early in the year, Edwards struggled with teams trapping and blitzing him. This led to many turnovers and frustration for the young superstar as the Timberwolves made a slow start. He's since worked through these issues and become a willing and excellent passer out of these traps, having averaged 7.7 assists during Minnesota's four wins over the Lakers in the first-round.

2. Do Golden State get away with playing small?



One reason Houston clawed its way back in into the first-round was their double-big lineup. The Warriors had no answer for Steven Adams and were dominated on the glass in almost every game, at least until Game 7 where Golden State negated the size differential and emerged victorious.

Minnesota presents a very similar play-style which is a potential issue for Golden State. The Timberwolves continued to play big against the smaller Lakers, ultimately paying dividends as Rudy Gobert went for 27 points and 24 rebounds in the Game 5 closeout win. The Timberwolves have a three-headed monster inside with Gobert, Julius Randle and Naz Reid, not to mention the length and athleticism of their 6'9" starting small forward in Jaden McDaniels.

Can the Warriors hold their own on the glass or even play Gobert off the floor? That's bound to be a big factor in how series plays out.

3. Bench production will be pivotal



There's no question that Minnesota has one of the best bench units in the league, led by a former Sixth Man of the Year in Reid who is super skilled for his size and can take over games with his scoring. Former Warrior guard Donte DiVincenzo is a pesky defender and a great outside shooter, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker is another good defender who shoots almost 40% from three.

Golden State will need help from the "others," especially with the quick turnaround. The question becomes, who will be those names be after recording just three total bench points in Game 7 against the Rockets? Will Jonathan Kuminga have an impact in this series, or even someone like Quinten Post who largely struggled in his first playoff experience as a pro? Kevon Looney gave great minutes in his return to the rotation in Game 7 which will hopefully continue from a Golden State standpoint.

The Warriors kept their season alive and avoid Houston's 3-1 comeback, but the Timberwolves now present another tough matchup which is inevitable for this point of the playoffs particularly in the Western Conference.

