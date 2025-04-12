Warriors guard achieves special feat against Trail Blazers despite up-and-down season

Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield has become just the fifth player in NBA history to knock down 200 threes in seven different seasons, having reached the mark again during the first-quarter of Friday night's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Hield started off in a blaze of glory in his first year with the Warriors, scoring 16 or more points in seven of the first eight games while making over 50% of his threes during that span. It's been an up-and-down season for the veteran sharpshooter since, with his inconsistent production often leading to frustration among Golden State fans.

Buddy Hield reaches 200 threes for the Warriors on the season

Regardless of some of the frustration that's stemmed from his play this season, reaching 200 threes is still a notable achievement for Hield who's been one of the best sharpshooters in the league since he was drafted sixth overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016.

It also says a lot about Hield's durability, with the 32-year-old on track to appear in all 82 games this season. Assuming he plays in Sunday's regular season finale against the L.A. Clippers, Hield would be the only Warrior to have appeared in every game. Kevon Looney has played the second most games for Golden State this season at 75.

Hield becomes only one of 19 players in the league to reach 200 made threes this season, having done so on 37% shooting from beyond the arc. Stephen Curry is set to lose his crown as the league leader in made threes, with the 2x MVP currently sitting third behind Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Malik Beasley.

As much as Hield's inconsistencies and defensive limitations could be of some concern come the postseason, his spacing and sheer 3-point threat could be even more important as defenses load up heavily on Curry and Jimmy Butler.

After losing Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks at the start of free agency, the Warriors moved quickly to sign Hield as his replacement on a four-year, $37.8 million contract. Hield has previously played with the Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers, but has only four games of postseason experience throughout a nine-year career.

He has averaged 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in his first year with the Warriors, which is Hield's lowest scoring mark since his rookie season in the 2016-17 season.