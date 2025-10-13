Warriors guard is losing valuable court time before inevitable (but brief) departure

The Golden State Warriors completed their third preseason game with Sunday's 126-116 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena, yet there's still no sign of Seth Curry as fans patiently await the debut of the veteran sharpshooter.

Curry signed a training camp contract with the Warriors to round out their roster after Jonathan Kuminga's free agency saga, only for the 35-year-old to still be watching on from the sidelines as he ramps up his workload with the fitness staff.

Seth Curry is still yet to make his preseason debut with the Warriors

Golden State now have only two games left in their five-game preseason schedule -- Tuesday's outing against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center, before heading back to Chase Center to host the L.A. Clippers on Friday.

The younger Curry sat alongside his brother in street clothes during Sunday's game, so could both return together and suit up against the Trail Blazers? If Seth isn't part of Tuesday's rotation, it would put another nail into a complete lack of valuable court time to acclimatize with his new teammates and the Warrior system throughout preseason.

Some may argue that Curry's preseason action isn't overly important anyway given he won't be available for the first 12 or so games. He will inevitably depart at the end of preseason as Golden State are too close to the second tax apron, before re-signing next month when they officially have the room to bring him back.

If anything that makes whatever time Curry can get in preseason all the more valuable. How effective is he going to be coming into the team mid-season without much previous preparation? That's not going to be an easy task, particularly if the Warriors don't get off to the kind of start they hope and there's increased pressure on the team.

In the meantime Curry is also missing a major opportunity to push for a rotation role once he is available. By the time he returns in mid-November, De'Anthony Melton is likely to be back and ideally a key part of Steve Kerr's rotation as another shooting guard option ahead of Curry in the pecking order.

The Warriors clearly have a plan to bring Curry back into the fold once he's ready to go, but there's no doubt this is a less than ideal situation where the 11-year veteran is missing out on valuable time to integrate to his new team without the worry of the win-loss aspect.