Warriors guard may be out for good after latest free agency rumors

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly targeting a backup point guard ahead of free agency, which if true would seemingly mean the end of Pat Spencer's time at the franchise.

The Warriors are looking at Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton as potential options according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, leaving Spencer potentially in the dark after three years in the Bay Area.

Pat Spencer may be out for good after Simons/Sexton rumors

Spencer was nearly ousted from Golden State last season, having benefited from Taran Armstrong's decision to reject a two-way contract from the franchise and instead pursue another opportunity overseas.

Despite finishing the previous season on the main roster, and after appearing in eight playoff games last year, Spencer was forced to wait till media day before eventually being brought back on a two-way contract.

He did make the most of his opportunities which came about through a myriad of injury issues this season, averaging over 18 minutes in his 66 appearances and posting career-highs in all major statistical categories.

Spencer's development from elite Lacrosse player to the NBA and a regular rotation player has been one of the coolest stories of recent years, but the Warriors are in the business of trying to make it back to the playoffs rather than accommodate a cool story or two.

Rumors of their interest in Simons and Sexton is proof of their understanding that they need more of an offensive spark than what Spencer provides, particularly with Stephen Curry at 38-years-old and Jimmy Butler still recovering from his torn ACL injury.

Simons and Sexton may be younger than Spencer, but they're vastly more experienced and proven, having each averaged over 20 points in multiple seasons throughout their career. The upgrade would be significant if that's the path Golden State choose to go down.

Pat Spencer's only hope may be to return on a two-way contract again

Given Curry's age and the fact he missed 27-straight games late in the season, there's an argument to be made that the Warriors could have a third point guard on the roster beyond the 2x MVP and whoever they may target in free agency.

If that's the case, Spencer may still have a chance of returning on a two-way contract which he's technically still eligible for -- though it would be strange for a player to return to a two-way twice after being on the main roster.

The issue for the 29-year-old there is the Warriors already have LJ Cryer who's younger, has more upside and could contribute if another guard is required, leaving Spencer's time surely over despite a career-best season.