Warriors guard quickly silences critics after breaking out of rough slump

Brandin Podziemski has quickly silenced his critics with a season-best performance on Monday night, helping the Golden State Warriors to a comfortable 131-118 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.

Podziemski entered the game averaging just 8.7 points on 36% shooting from the floor and 30.8% from 3-point range, but broke through the slump with an incredibly efficient 23 points, three rebounds and six assists on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor and 5-of-7 from 3-point range.

Brandin Podziemski found form against the Grizzlies on Monday night

With Memphis missing Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke, Steve Kerr went back to a smaller lineup with Podziemski replacing Quinten Post in the starting group. That allowed the third-year guard to find a rhythym from the outset, with the hosts pouring in 25 points in the opening six minutes.

Despite the early barrage, the wounded Grizzlies responded and led with just under two minutes left in the first-half. It was all the Warriors from there though, with Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody leading the way in a strong showing from the team's young core.

Kuminga was everywhere again in his fourth-straight impressive performance, pouring in 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor -- just the second time in his career he's recorded such a stat-line in his career.

Moody was rusty in his return from a calf injury on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers, yet quickly found his stroke in a season-high 20 points to go with two blocks on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor and 5-of-7 from beyond the arc.

The youngsters did their job to release the pressure on the veterans ahead of a back-to-back against the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday, but the older stars were still at their productive best as Jimmy Butler went for 20 points, five rebounds and five assists on 6-of-8 shooting.

Stephen Curry had 16 on an efficient 4-of-9 shooting from 3-point range, while Draymond Green dished out six assists in the first six minutes and 10 for the game. The veteran forward fouled out with over seven minutes left, but the Warriors had the game under control up 21 by that point.

Golden State shot 53% from the floor and 44.2% from 3-point range, while eventually limiting Memphis to 45.5% and 30.8% from deep. Ja Morant had 23 points and nine assists for the Grizzlies, but the star guard was limited to just 8-of-23 shooting from the floor.

The Warriors move to 3-1 in a very positive start to the season, with a huge meeting to come against the Clippers in less than 24 hours time.