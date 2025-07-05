Warriors guard surprisingly remains available after free agency gut-punch

The Golden State Warriors were dealt a gut-punch in the early hours of free agency on Monday, losing 3x NBA champion Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans on a two-year, $16 million contract.

But while one beloved champion was quick to make his free agency decision, another is out in the cold and without a new deal over four days after the period officially began.

Warriors guard Gary Payton II remains available in free agency

After completing a three-year, $26.1 million contract that he initially signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2022 offseason, Gary Payton II remains an interesting player to monitor as free agency unfolds.

The watch on Payton's free agency does illicit some theories on what may be going on behind the scenes with the defensive-minded guard. Like many of the unrestricted free agents currently left on the board, there's little doubt Payton has been shunted back as less of a priority compared to those who are restricted.

The Warriors are still trying to work through Jonathan Kuminga's situation, whether it be through re-signing the 22-year-old or executing a sign-and-trade with a team like the Sacramento Kings or Washington Wizards who have been strongly linked to the former seventh overall pick.

Once that domino falls, along with other restricted free agents like Josh Giddey, Quentin Grimes and Cam Thomas, we should foreseeably expect a number of the veteran unrestricted free agents to sign deals.

Al Horford is the biggest watch on that from a Golden State perspective, with the wide-held assumption that he will sign in the Bay once the Kuminga aspect is finalized. Payton too could be in that position, though he's likely to be on a minimum deal rather than the taxpayer mid-level exception that Horford will likely receive.

There's been very little speculation on teams who may be interested in the 32-year-old, which is slightly surprising given he was still a 15-minute rotation player on a playoff team. Does that suggest that he's likely to return to the Warriors, and that they're just waiting to see what roster spots are left open after they solve the Kuminga situation?

Alternatively, are Golden State looking at a younger/better alternative in De'Anthony Melton who also curiously remains a free agent? Will they bypass both and put faith in 56th overall pick Will Richard after four years in college?

These are questions yet to be answered, making for a fascinating watch on Payton's future and whether he'll be returning to the Warriors next season.