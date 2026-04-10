Warriors guard sensationally clearing Victor Wembanyama in shock statistic

Gary Payton II has enjoyed a renaissance at the Golden State Warriors over recent months, and nothing illustrates that more than a stunning comparison between the veteran guard and San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama.

Payton has become incredibly efficient around the rim since early February, so much so that despite being over a foot shorter than Wembanyama, he now holds a better field-goal percentage from less than five feet this season than the French phenom does.

Gary Payton II clears Victor Wembanyama in shocking statistic

Regardless of the fact the Warriors have been without Stephen Curry and the gravity he provides until his recent return against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Payton has been essentially automatic around the rim over the past two months.

Since February 5, Payton has shot a sensational 81.6% on field-goal attempts from less than five feet, allowing him to have arguably the best offensive stretch of his career where he's averaged 12.7 points and scored double figures in 21 of his past 25 games.

As a result of this recent stretch, Payton is up to 74.9% shooting from less than five feet on the season, clearing Wembanyama who still sits at a very dominant 72.4%. Clearly there's a stark contrast in defensive attention applied to both players, but it's nonetheless remarkable when you consider the size difference.

It's also remarkable when you consider that Payton has long built his reputation as a defensive-first player, using his athleticism and instincts to be one of the league's best perimeter defenders during Golden State's 2021-22 championship run.

Most would argue Payton has experienced a decline in his defensive capabilities, perhaps owing to his injury-riddled years across 2023 and 2024. Yet he's found a way to be an efficient and useful offensive player, even despite still being a sub 30% 3-point shooter who defenses don't respect from beyond the arc.

Gary Payton II has earned himself another contract

So good has Payton been over the last two months that the question may no longer be whether the Warriors offer him another contract, but if they can keep him on a veteran's minumum as he's been on this season?

Do rival teams look at what Payton's done over the past 25 games and try to lure him away as an unrestricted free agent? Perhaps there's a championship contenter that could utilize the 33-year-old and this incredible interior efficiency.

Payton left the Warriors briefly for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022 free agency, but it feels like he'd be less motivated to depart this time around at this point of his career.