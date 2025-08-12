Warriors just handed Jonathan Kuminga pivotal leverage on a silver platter

The Golden State Warriors might've thought they had everything figured out when they offered Jonathan Kuminga a two-year, $45 million contract, but they didn't get the reaction they hoped they would. Probably because the second year included a team option, and they wanted him to waive the no-trade clause that would come with that deal.

The chance that Kuminga will accept his $7.9 million qualifying offer grows more real with each news drop. ESPN reported on Monday that the forward "has indicated to those close to him that the $7.9 million qualifying offer is more appealing to him than the Warriors' current pitch."

If he takes the qualifying offer, he'd become an unrestricted free agent next summer, meaning he could leave Golden State for nothing. His salary wouldn't be tradable if the Warriors wanted/needed to make a big pre-deadline upgrade.

There is a risk for Kuminga if he accepts the qualifying offer, as there is no guarantee that a $20+ million offer will be on the table next season. He'd be banking on good health for the majority of the season, too. That isn't guaranteed in an 82-game season.

Even with the cons of Kuminga taking the $7.9 million, it seems to be something that he's prepared to do.

Jonathan Kuminga can take qualifying offer and screw the Warriors

Golden State is one of many teams crossing its fingers that Giannis Antetokounmpo will request a trade. If that happened, the Warriors could offer Kuminga in a deal. They need Kuminga to have a salary that could help match Antetokounmpo's. Making $7.9 million for one season won't cut it.

Kuminga doesn't want to give Golden State more control by taking the two-year offer, which is understandable, especially given the current situation. Over a month has passed since the start of free agency, and it doesn't look like there will be a Kuminga-Warriors resolution anytime soon. He and his agent aren't backing down.

He has until Oct. 1 to decide on his qualifying offer. Golden State might think that Kuminga's camp is trying to put pressure on the organization by making them believe he could take the offer. Perhaps that is part of it, but the Warriors can't discount the very real possibility that it could happen.

At this point, it wouldn't be surprising if it's what Kuminga decides to do.