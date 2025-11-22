Warriors have a Brandin Podziemski problem they desperately need to resolve

As the NBA season nears the end of its first month, the Golden State Warriors are in a relatively good spot, having seen developments out of certain players, including Will Richard, that bode exceedingly well for their push for championship contention.

Yet, the inconsistent play of Brandin Podziemski, whom the Warriors were yet again hoping would be ready for a larger role, has been one of the most frustrating aspects of the season so far. He has scored in single digits in five of his games so far, and, although his numbers on the season are relatively similar to those from last year, there has been much more volatility in his game on a night-to-night basis.

With their aging, veteran core, the Warriors desperately need Podziemski to provide a reliable burst of energy, whether that comes in the starting lineup or from the bench. In order for him to take on that role, he must become a more consistent and reliable scorer quickly.

The Warriors need Podziemski at top capacity to push them toward contention

It's important to mention that Podziemski, by no means, is having a bad season. Through his first 17 games, he's averaged 12 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 37.8% from 3-point range. For a player that has split time between the starting and the bench unit, it is hard to ask for much more production-wise.

Yet, the Warriors need more out of Podziemski if they are going to maximize this roster.

Last postseason, when Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry each missed time, Podziemski looked almost completely helpless taking on a larger offensive role, shooting just 36.4% from the floor throughout both playoff series.

This season, given the age of Golden State's roster, it is highly likely that Podziemski will need to step up and become a secondary scorer for the team on, at the very least, a semi-nightly basis. Yet, he's shot less than 40% from the field in seven games so far this season, and, due to his inability to create his own shot routinely, he will be dependent upon the larger offensive flow of the team.

Rookie guard Will Richard provides additonal spacing and better point-of-attack defense than Podziemski, but it's difficult to claim that his offensive ceiling, and his long-term potential, exceed what Podziemski can provide. His ability to pass, get downhill and make the hustle plays when necessary are hugely important to this team.

Yet, in order for him to earn a full starting spot, he needs to become more reliable on a night-to-night basis, and, as strange as it may seem, the Warriors desperately need Podziemski to take that leap.