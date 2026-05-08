Warriors have a clear line to draw when Brandin Podziemski extension talks pick up

The Golden State Warriors are facing a series of decisions this offseason that will, in no uncertain terms, determine the future of their organization.

Steve Kerr's return seems likely, but nothing is official until the contract has been signed. Jimmy Butler will be out at least through the middle of next season, and the $56 million remaining on his contract is likely the Warriors' only real path towards landing another star. Draymond Green has a $28 million player option, and his decision to opt in or out could also have major ramifications

In all of this turmoil, it's easy to forget that Brandin Podziemski is also extension-eligible this offseason.

The Warriors haven't forgotten, though. Podziemski took major strides when he was given more primary ball-handling duties this season, and it's clear Golden State views him as a part of their future. Once they have more clarity on some of their more pressing issues, it's likely they'll turn toward resolving Podziemski's situation.

But no matter how highly they value him, they must draw a line in the sand when it comes to his value. Podziemski's contract should be close to the four-year, $90 million extension Shaedon Sharpe got with the Portland Trail Blazers last offseason. Anything of significantly more value could prove to be disastrous for the Warriors in the long-term.

Brandin Podziemski is a solid contributor, but he shouldn't be paid as anything more than that

Podziemski, frankly, gets too much hate from the NBA fanbase at large. He's taken numerous strides as a shooter and a downhill threat over the past couple of seasons, and he should be a solid, 20-point-per-game starting backcourt piece for several years to come. This season, he stepped into a full-time starting role on February 25, and he averaged 17.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 38% from 3-point range over his final 24 games.

Podziemski's role and confidence have fluctuated throughout his young career, but this seems like a safe baseline upon which he can be evaluated.

For reference, Sharpe averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 31.1% from 3-point range the year prior to signing his extension, cracking the 20-point threshold across 50 games in 2025-26.

Podziemski and Sharpe share a lot of the same inconsistencies, but they also share some of the same upsides as rebounding guards and capable shooters. Sharpe, therefore, is the most accurate comparison for what Podziemski's extension could be. The floor likely comes in somewhere slightly below that at around a $21 million annual value.

The ceiling is likely somewhere closer to the five-year, $125 million extension Braun got with the Denver Nuggets. Somewhere in between those two marks, preferably closer to Sharpe's, would be reasonable.

But the truth is that Podziemski is not a reliable lead ball-handler, nor is he a slashing wing with high defensive upside. As a combo guard who has displayed questionable decision-making throughout his career, his value in terms of roster construction has a clear cap.

Even if the Warriors plan to enter a long-term rebuild after the end of Curry's career, they can't afford to overpay Podziemski and maintain the financial flexibility they're after. Podziemski's extenstion talks, therefore, need to stay firmly in that $21-$24 million range annually.