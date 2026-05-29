Warriors have a perfect target if Thunder bite on appealing NBA Draft proposal

If the Golden State Warriors are willing to take some risks in the 2026 NBA Draft, there are a number of paths for them to follow.

Directly trading up is likely off the table given their clear desire to hold on to their draft capital in the immediate future. There is always, however, the option trade down. The Charlotte Hornets are in possession of the 14th and 18th overall picks. If they want to swing a deal to trade up, it's something Golden State should consider.

There also could be a path to gaining the Oklahoma City Thunder's 17th overall selection, which was conveyed by the Philadelphia 76ers. Oklahoma City has two first-round picks in this year's Draft. Although they'll soon need to bolster their rotation as they face second-apron penalties, it's unlikely they ultimately hold on to both of those picks.

Although both those picks would be a high price to pay, there's room for the Thunder to move up to 11th if they want. But there's also room for the Warriors to kick the can down the road in the proverbial sense, swapping a future first to receive another immediate contributor through Oklahoma City's 17th overall selection.

Sport's Illustrated's Joey Akeley suggested such a deal in a recent mock trade, having the Warriors swap a 2032 top-10 protected first-round pick for the Thunder's second selection of the first round in 2026.

If they choose that route, they have a perfect target to pursue in that range— lengthy forward Karim Lopez out of the NBL.

If the Warriors get the job done at 11th and garner another pick, they can take a swing on Karim Lopez later in the first round

There's a lot of ifs at play here. But such a deal is not entirely out of the realm of possibility. If the Warriors are undertaking a soft reset with Stephen Curry on the roster, they need an injection of young talent immediately. Swapping a future first, as painful as it might be, could be their best path to accomplishing that.

If they stay put at 11th overall, a bruising forward like Yaxel Lendeborg or a guard like Brayden Burries could be their best bet, leaving the door wide open to select Lopez at 17th.

Not much has been publicized about Lopez, and it's hard to know if he'll be available in that draft range. But he certainly has the tools to be an intriguing target. He measured 6'8" and had a 6'11" wingspan at the NBA Combine. He was also highly productive in his second season in the NBL. Against pro-caliber talent, Lopez averaged 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and two assists while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc across 31 games.

The problem with Lopez is that he doesn't necessarily have one skill to hang your hat upon. He's a solid defender, scorer, facilitator, and perimeter shooter, though, and his athletic tools make him perhaps the most intriguing 'all-around' prospect in this class.

It's not necessarily a swing the Warriors should take at 11th overall. But if they're able to add an exciting young talent in that range and still come away with the 17th overall pick, Lopez would be a worthy target.