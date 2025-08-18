Warriors have a simple but uncomfortable solution to their Jonathan Kuminga problem

As the Golden State Warriors attempt to find a resolution to their lingering Jonathan Kuminga situation, the two parties have come to an impasse regarding whether a potential short-term, tradeable deal will include a team option or a player option after the first year.

However, according to ESPN Analyst Ramona Shelburne, the Warriors could meet Kuminga in the middle in order to bring the young forward back, adding an extra year onto his contract while maintaining their flexibility through a team option.

While this type of deal would still give Golden State the flexibility to move Kuminga after retaining him, the extra year could make the front office uncomfortable as a result of the additional guaranteed money it would require. However, in order to bring an end to the stand-off that has hampered their offseason to this point, it could be the right move to make.

Adding an extra year to Kuminga's deal could be the Warriors' best option

As the offseason opened, many thought that Kuminga would either be dealt through a sign-and-trade or be brought back to the Warriors on the long-term deal he reportedly desired.

Yet, as interest around the league waned, the Warriors made clear that they were only interested in bringing Kuminga back on a short-term deal: one that could be moved for value presumably around the trade deadline next season.

However, Kuminga's camp has largely balked at the idea of granting Golden State the additional leverage that a team option after the first year would give them, leaving the two parties in a stand-off that has prevented the organization from making any moves this offseason.

Shelburne's solution, however, could be an unfortunate necessity in order to get a deal done. Speaking with Anthony Slater on NBA Today, Shelburne said, "I think he’s going to be on the Warriors... And the only question is, how much are they paying him? I think there’s an easy solution here, which is that the Warriors give him an extra year. It’ll be like a two-plus-one, where he has a little more control, a little more guaranteed money.”

In one sense, Shelburne's solution hits on exactly what Kuminga seeks: control. Throughout his career, he has been beholden to an organization that he feels has disregarded him and held him back from his potential, and, thus, Kuminga's main priority in his restricted free agency is to command what he feels is his true value.

By giving him an extra year on his contract, Kuminga could feel more security within the organization, and the Warriors would have an additional incentive to work him into the rotation in his ideal role.

Yet, at the same time, an extra year would make his contract more difficult to move while also tying Golden State up in a potentially disastrous scenario if Kuminga's return to the roster goes poorly.

Therefore, while Shelburne's solution could provide some more common ground between the two parties, it could also backfire tremendously as the Warriors attempt to maintain as much flexibility as possible.