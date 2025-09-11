Warriors have absurd trade reunion possibility if free agency pain strikes

Having Jonathan Kuminga sign his $7.9 million qualifying offer would be a painful situation for the Golden State Warriors, but they would at least create a little more wiggle room to fill out the remainder of their roster.

That includes potentially gaining access to an $8.8 million trade exception, giving them another roster-building tool beyond just relying upon the free agents that are awaiting settlement on Kuminga's future.

Warriors could reunite with Kelly Oubre Jr. using the trade exception

In terms of obvious players that could be acquirable with the trade exception, Kelly Oubre Jr. is a realistic name given his recent emergence onto the trade market. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer last week, the Philaldephia 76ers could be looking to move Oubre or veteran center Andre Drummond in order to accomodate a new contract for restricted free agent Quentin Grimes.

Oubre would fit into the trade exception given he makes $8.4 million on the final years of his deal, though it would likely take some other roster moves to make happen and ensure the Warriors remain below the first tax apron.

That hasn't stopped Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey from recently mentioning Golden State as one of four potential trade destinations for Oubre if Philadelphia is eager to move on from the veteran wing.

Fans would likely hope for a little more efficient use of the team's trade exception, but that could make acquiring Oubre relatively easy," Bailey wrote. "At least in theory, a downhill scoring threat like Oubre should be able to pull some defenses inward and away from shooters like Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski."

If the 76ers are simply looking for salary relief, then Oubre should come cheaply to whichever team acquires him in a trade. Yet while that may be the case, it doesn't mean the Warriors should be interested in what would quite frankly be an absurd move given their history with the 29-year-old.

Oubre did post over 15 points and six rebounds during his one-year stint with Golden State in 2021-22, but his short time with the franchise was plagued by concerns surrounding his fit alongside Stephen Curry and within Steve Kerr's offense.

Going back to that now wouldn't be a recipe for success as the Warriors look to build another contender around Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. Not to mention you'd have both Kuminga and Oubre on the roster -- two similar scoring forwards who've each had their issues aligning to the team ideals.

Oubre might be worth a gamble for a team in need of another rotation contributor, but it's safe to assume the Warriors won't be taking the risk even if Kuminga ultimately gives them the avenue to do so.