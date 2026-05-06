Warriors have an underlying NBA Draft weakness (and no real path to address it)

The Golden State Warriors have ample reason to be excited about their short-term draft outlook.

With the NBA Draft Lottery approaching on Sunday, the Warriors will have a 9.4% chance of their selection moving into top-four and a 2% chance of it becoming the first-overall pick. Even if the odds don't fall in their favor, though, they will still likely have the 11th overall selection in the draft— a pick that should enable them to add an immediate contributor at a position of need.

They won't have their own second-round selection this year. It's currently owed to either the Charlotte Hornets or Minnesota Timberwolves. But they will have the Los Angeles Lakers' second-round pick, which they acquired in the Trayce Jackson-Davis trade.

After that, though, things get a bit dicey. Golden State will not be in possession of a second-round pick until 2030. Given their recent track record of success in the second round, it's the type of weakness that could make an organizational reset more difficult.

The Warriors need to add rotational talent, and their lack of second-round selections could make that more difficult

The Warriors, admittedly, don't have the best reputation for capitalizing on their high draft picks over the past few years. However, they have hit on a number of second-round selections.

Their most recent breakout performer, third-year forward Gui Santos, was drafted 55th overall. With the Warriors' rotation decimated with injuries, Santos became a major contributor, averaging 15.3 points and shooting 50% from the field over his final 29 games.

Quinten Post, who's played rotational minutes at center for Golden State over the past two seasons, was also a second-round selection. The Warriors also traded back in the second round last year to grab Will Richard, who saw extensive playing time as a rookie.

As long as Stephen Curry is on the roster (and, by extension, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler), the Warriors will be strapped for cash. It's a reality they've become familiar with. Under the modern CBA, second-round selections have taken on major importance for exactly that reason. If they hit, they provide organizations with cost-controlled contributors, often older college players who are ready for immediate rotational opportunities despite their limited ceilings.

The Warriors also have very few paths to gain more selections in the second-round over the next few seasons. Jackson-Davis became redundant in their rotation, and they were lucky to find a trade partner instead of simply being forced to release him. After this season, they may have no real choice other than to stick it out with the capital they've got, especially if they plan on seriously competing.

If Golden State decides to cash all their chips in in pursuit of a star like Giannis Antetokounmpo, their lack of second-round picks won't matter. But if they decide to undergo a soft organizational reset, restocking their talent while keeping Curry on the roster, this could be an underlying narrative to keep an eye on.