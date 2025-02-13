Warriors have come to huge realization they briefly strayed from

Like a lot of things in life, money talks when it comes to the NBA. The Golden State Warriors have often led the league when it comes to the highest payroll, and have subsequently yielded the benefits with four NBA championships since 2015.

Spending big isn't a guarantee of success -- just look at the Phoenix Suns this season as an example of that. But at the same time, the past four NBA champions have all sat in the top eight in payroll spending during that individual season, including the Warriors who led the league in their triumphant 2021-22 season.

The Warriors have once again realized they need to spend big

With the first and second tax apron coming in, teams have been far more vigilant in terms of their spending. Golden State have been one of those, having hard-capped themselves at the first tax apron this season to ensure as much roster flexibility as possible.

The decision to take on more mid-tier contracts came at the expense of adding another star piece, with the Warriors having waived Chris Paul's $30 million non-guaranteed contract rather than using it as a trade asset during the offseason. That had come less than 12 months after Golden State essentially salary dumped Jordan Poole's long-term contract to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Paul.

The offseason decisions didn't particularly work for the Warriors who have hovered around .500 for a long period after an impressive 12-3 start. That led to a realization that they need another star player, and that they've have to spend up again to do so.

Golden State didn't necessarily give up a whole lot for Jimmy Butler from a trade perspective, but they did from a financial aspect in handing the 6x All-Star a new two-year, $112 million extension. They will now have Butler and Stephen Curry each making over $50 million next season, while Draymond Green will make nearly $26 million.

That leaves a big question mark on the restricted free agency of Jonathan Kuminga and how much the Warriors will be willing to pay the talented fourth-year forward. However, it's not a question according to owner Joe Lacob, who recently reiterated the commitment to pay Kuminga in the offseason.

"One hundred percent. Are you kidding me? I love that guy. We love him," Lacob told Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

With Kuminga expected to garner at least $25 million per year -- depending on how he returns from his current ankle injury -- Golden State will certainly go over the first tax apron and will be pushing toward the second.

That doesn't appear to bother Lacob or the front office though, with the Warriors seemingly realizing that they need to return to holding one of the league's highest payrolls if they want to give themselves the best chance of another championship.