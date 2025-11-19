Warriors have crystal clear trade for 6x All-Star after latest Keegan Murray reports

The Sacramento Kings aren't trading Keegan Murray to the Golden State Warriors in a deal for Jonathan Kuminga. That was evident during sign-and-trade talks in the offseason, in Murray's new five-year, $140 million contract prior to the rookie extension deadline, and now most recently in a report from FanSided's Matt Moore.

So if Murray isn't available, and the Warriors don't have interest in Malik Monk, then what does a trade look like if the Kings want to renew their interest in Kuminga? Well, Golden State do have a crystal clear path to acquiring 6x All-Star DeMar DeRozan if they want to bolster their offense with another go-to scoring option.

Warriors could make mid-season move for DeMar DeRozan

The lack of a consistent third option has been problematic for the Warriors so far this season, including against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday where Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler's 67 combined points went in vain in a 121-113 loss.

Fifth-year lottery picks Kuminga and Moses Moody have shown flashes of significant scoring output in multiple games this season, but they've also had quiet performances that suggests Golden State needs a more proven option.

While DeRozan has flaws that could be heightened in the Warrior system, there's no doubting his ability as one of the most proven and consistent scorers in the league over the past dozen years.

Even in a disastrous situation in Sacramento this season, DeRozan is posting 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists on exactly 50% shooting from the floor and a career-high 39.4% from 3-point range.

DeRozan's fit as a post-up type isolation scorer who's often a reluctant 3-point shooter does make him a questionable fit, but in fairness the same could have been said of Butler before his blockbuster arrival in February.

If Kuminga is part of the trade, then it's not as if you're losing anything from a spacing perspective. The bigger issue might be giving up another young player with dynamic athleticism in exchange for another older veteran, potentially making it even more difficult for Golden State to matchup with some of the young teams around the league.

Should the Warriors explore Kuminga trades once he's eligible to be moved on January 15, they'll be aiming for far higher than DeRozan. They'll want a legitimate upgrade that might also cost them another young player and/or some draft capital, with their list of targets likely to start with Trey Murphy III after they reportedly showed interest in the offseason.

But if we get to the deadline and no other options are presenting themselves, and if Kuminga remains an inconsistent piece in the rotation, then DeRozan is at the very least a realistic option who could address what's quickly becoming one of Golden State's biggest issues.