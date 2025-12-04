Warriors have crystal clear trade package to pry Giannis Antetokounmpo from Bucks

Speculation over the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo at the Milwaukee Bucks went up another level on Wednesday, with a report from ESPN's Shams Charania potentially giving life to the Golden State Warriors' dreams of trading for the 2x MVP.

The Warriors don't necessarily have a young cornerstone to throw at the Bucks in a potential trade, but they do have a raft of future draft picks that they've held onto for a moment such as this.

Warriors have crystal clear trade offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Golden State are limited somewhat by the fact Jonathan Kuminga isn't trade eligible until January 15, meaning any deal in the meantime would have to revolve around Jimmy Butler. However, the Warriors could offer the below package after January 15 that allows them to add Antetokounmpo to the already noted duo of Butler and Stephen Curry.

Warriors Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Taurean Prince, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Bucks Receive: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski, 2026 First-Round Pick, 2028 First-Round Pick, 2030 First-Round Pick (1-20), 2032 First-Round Pick, 2027 First-Round Pick Swap, 2031 First-Round Pick Swap

Having three players making over $50 million isn't overly conducive in today's CBA, but it might be a little different when two of those are top 10 players in the league. There's a lot going on in this potential deal, but it's actually quite simple from a Warrior perspective.

Golden State would be giving up their two most valuable young players, along with essentially every possible pick they can legally provide to Milwaukee. Trading Draymond Green might be the toughest part of this for the Warriors, but it's a worthwhile sacrifice for arguably a top three player in the world, not to mention Green and Antetokounmpo wouldn't be a perfect fit together offensively.

Would the Bucks except? They could very well be drawn in by the stash of future picks they're getting from an older, aging team, with Antetokounmpo himself now 30 and having suffered multiple soft tissue injuries already this season.

Even with the valuable future picks, Milwaukee might want a current All-Star or at least one that projects to reach that level in any Antetokounmpo trade. Golden State can't really provide that, and the Bucks may be able to get it elsewhere given the interest that may have likely already come.

If you're the Warriors or any team that wants to trade for Antetokounmpo, your chances will be determined by the 9x All-Star requesting a move directly. If Antetokounmpo makes the still unlikely declaration that he wants to play for Golden State, this is a fair deal that at least provide Milwaukee with significant draft compensation.