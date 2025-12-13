Warriors have crystal clear Trey Murphy III deal after latest trade rumors

The Golden State Warriors want Trey Murphy III.

They were first linked to the New Orleans Pelicans wing during the offseason, and have been again in even stronger fashion in a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic on Friday.

Murphy represents the best of both worlds for the Warriors -- a budding young star who Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office could trade for without sacrificing one of their veterans in Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green (and Stephen Curry of course).

This gives Golden State an obvious path to presenting a package to New Orleans that while significant, doesn't necessarily come with the finanical complications of other stars who make $40-50+ million annually.

Warriors have crystal clear trade package for Trey Murphy III

Amick's report on Friday made it obvious that the Warriors will try and flip Jonathan Kuminga and draft capital for Murphy, but he also cautioned that the way the Pelicans view the Congolese forward is 'mixed' for now.

"For quite some time now, the Warriors have been open about their desire to acquire the Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III. But if they’re going to use Kuminga to do that, then it would be helpful to know how, if at all, the Pelicans value the Warriors’ 23-year-old forward. For the time being, the feedback is mixed on that front. ’Tis the season for smokescreens, after all," Amick wrote.

Golden State would need to add another salary to make up the slight difference between Kuminga and Murphy's contracts, with Brandin Podziemski perhaps the added element of value to get the following deal over the line.

Warriors Receive: Trey Murphy III

Pelicans Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, 2026 First-Round Pick, 2028 First-Round Pick, 2030 First-Round Pick (1-20)

The Pelicans have a number of other players (Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado, Saddiq Bey) that the Warriors might hold some interest in, but this is really the most simple deal that doesn't disrupt either team by sending out 3-4 players.

New Orleans may want Golden State's 2032 first-round pick as well, but giving up four first-rounders and two young prospects is the sort of package that should only be reserved for the absolute top tier superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

For the Pelicans, Podziemski and Jeremiah Fears could be an interesting backcourt combination for the future, while they would get a season and a half to evaluate Kuminga's potential outside of the Warriors (assuming they pick up his 2026/27 team option). The real value comes in the picks from an old, aging team who are sitting only one game above .500 to this point of the season.

For the Warriors, they turn two current bench players and their draft capital into an explosive 25-year-old who can score from all three levels. Adding Murphy should drastically boost an offense that currently ranks 22nd in the league, while also giving them a potential future All-Star to carry with them into the post Curry era.

If the Pelicans are actually open to trading Murphy, and the Warriors are that desperate to acquire the 6'8" wing, then this feels like an obvious deal that could appease both sides.