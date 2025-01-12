The Golden State Warriors have done something they don't usually do -- make a mid-season trade. The Warriors were in desperate need of more scoring and ball-handling, so they went out and got Dennis Schroder in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

The early results of the Schroder trade have been mixed, but one thing is for sure, the Warriors need more from their new trade acquisition after another underwhelming performance without Stephen Curry beside him on Friday against the Indiana Pacers

Dennis Schroder has been very disappointing for the Warriors

Schroder was playing great in 23 games for the Nets to start the season, so much so that they had to get rid of him to increase their tanking chances. Schroder averaged 18.4 points and 6.6 assists on 45% from the field and almost 39% from three as a Net this season, making him an obviously attractive trade target for the Warriors after De'Anthony Melton's injury.

If Schroder’s numbers from the Nets had continued, he would be second on the Warriors in scoring and leading the team in assists. Unfortunately, the numbers haven't translated to Golden State whatsoever. Schroder is now only averaging 9.9 points and 4.7 assists as a Warrior, with his shooting splits just as bad as his counting stats at 33.1% from the field and 25% from deep.

Hopefully Schroder is just getting adjusted to his new team. 13 games in the NBA is nothing, and he has shown flashes during his brief stint in Golden State. Above all though, the Warriors really need Schroder to step up as the Warriors barely hang onto the last spot of the Play-In Tournament at 19-19.

Part of the Warriors' struggles have been due to their poor play when it matters most. The Warriors are 11-12 in the clutch this year. They’re bottom five in points and bottom three in assists during clutch situations, an area where Schroder could or should be a huge help. The Warriors offense has got stagnant of late, and if Curry is slumping or out managing his knee injury, Schroder needs to take control. He is second on the Warriors in clutch scoring behind Curry

Schroder is second on the Warriors in clutch scoring behind Curry, having seen glimpses of his clutch abilities in the Grizzlies and Pistons game. The veteran guard put up a dud in the Pacers game without Curry, going for just 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting.

For this trade to be a success, Schroder will need to quickly get comfortable in the Warriors' offense. Even 85% of what he did on the Nets would be enormous in giving the Warriors a more dynamic offense, and if he can help the team find a clutch gene, that would be the cherry on top.