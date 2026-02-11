Warriors have a Draymond Green problem that's about to get even worse

Between trade rumors circulating prominently before last week's deadline, and underwhelming form in the three games since, the Golden State Warriors once again have a problem when it comes to veteran forward Draymond Green.

Unfortunately for the franchise and the 4x All-Star, those problems are about to get even worse given they face a tough reality over the remainder of the season, and into the summer where a major decision may need to be made.

Warriors' Draymond Green problem could stem into free agency

The Warriors have produced two stunning fourth-quarter comebacks in the past three games, overcoming double-digit deficits to record victories over the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies despite the absences of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and the recently acquired Kristaps Porzingis.

Green has played just 24 minutes in both those games, including being stapled to the bench as his team produced the pair of remarkable comebacks. Steve Kerr has chose to close with fellow veteran Al Horford and young forward Gui Santos down the stretch of those games, and rightly so given the impressive performances of each in recent times.

Green didn't have control over the trade rumors before deadline, but the 35-year-old will have an element of that during the offseason given he holds a $27.7 million player option on his contract.

However, this serves as a problem, particularly if Green's impact continues to dwindle over the next couple months. While he could simply opt into that deal and guarantee the money, Green would be putting himself at the mercy of the Warriors again and a potential trade that wasn't forthcoming before the deadline.

At this stage of his career, does he really want to be traded and have no choice on where he ends up? The alternative is to opt out and test the market knowing full well that he may struggle to generate offers more than half of what the player option is worth.

There's a genuine chance that Green either opts in and is traded during the offseason, or that he opts out and leaves as a free agent. Given his stature as a franchise legend, it's a less than ideal position for he and the franchise to be in.

Green should benefit from Curry's return, and potentially from Porzingis' addition following the deadline, but either way the combination of on-court form and contract situation is becoming a growing problem that will likely only grow louder as the offseason approaches.